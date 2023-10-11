Q3 2023 Data Breach Report: Identity Theft Resource Center Reports Data Compromise Record with Three Months Left in the Year

"There are a handful of reasons for the rise in data compromises, ranging from the drastic uptick in Zero-Day attacks to a new wave of ransomware attacks as new ransomware groups enter the criminal identity marketplace," said Eva Velasquez, President and CEO of the Identity Theft Resource Center. Tweet this

Cybersecurity researchers point to the rising number of successful Zero-Day attacks as one reason for the significant rise in data compromises. The ITRC has noted a 1,620 percent increase in Zero-Day attacks reported in the first three quarters of 2023 (86) compared to all of 2022 (5).

"While setting a record for the number of data breaches is attention-grabbing, unfortunately, it is not surprising," said Eva Velasquez, President and CEO of the Identity Theft Resource Center. "There are a handful of reasons for the rise in data compromises, ranging from the drastic uptick in Zero-Day attacks to a new wave of ransomware attacks as new ransomware groups enter the criminal identity marketplace. Now that we have broken the previous annual data comprise record, the question remains: by how much?"

Other findings in the Q3 2023 Data Breach Report Analysis include:

Supply chain attacks impacted scores of entities in Q3, even though they were not directly attacked. More than 1,000 (1,321) organizations reported data compromises due to an attack against 87 organizations, including many third parties that used the MOVEit file transfer software.

As of September 30 , 344 U.S. organizations have been impacted by a single or multiple vendors using a vulnerable MOVEit product. An additional 79 organizations reported being directly affected by attacks against MOVEit software or services. Four of the top ten compromises in Q3 were related to a MOVEit attack.

