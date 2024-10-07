Q3:24 Previews Seniors Housing and Care M&A Record-Breaking Activity

"We are in the busiest M&A period on record for the seniors housing and care industry. The Federal Reserve's recent interest rate cut will only increase the number of buyers and lenders willing to do deals, and likely at higher prices." Post this

When annualized, Q3:24's M&A activity would set a new annual record of 700 transactions, surpassing the previous high of 559 transactions set in 2022 by about 25%. Moreover, year-to-date, 2024's deal total already exceeds the 511 publicly announced deals recorded in calendar-year 2023.

Assisted living deals made up the plurality of Q3:24 deals, accounting for 45%, followed by skilled nursing at 37%. Independent living deals comprised approximately 5% of the quarter's total, affordable senior apartments took a 5% share and CCRCs and active adult deals each accounted for 4%. Also, there were 451 properties involved in Q3:24's deals for a properties-per-deal ratio of 2.6, which is equal to Q2:24's properties-per-deal ratio.

"With the interest rate cut and better operational environment, we have started to see cap rates compress for stabilized deals, more Class-A assets transact, and more portfolios up for sale," added Swett. "These factors mark a change in the market, which previously mostly featured small, distressed deals at discounted prices."

