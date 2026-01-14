QA Graphics Launches 2026 3D HVAC Appreciation Program Featuring Top 100 Equipment Bundle

QA Graphics announced the launch of its 2026 3D HVAC Appreciation Program, a limited-time initiative offering a complimentary Top 100 3D HVAC Equipment Bundle to qualifying customers. Current or new customers who reach $10,000 in Graphic Outsourcing or Floor Plan Services during the 2026 calendar year will receive the bundle at no additional cost. The fixed collection includes photo-realistic 3D HVAC equipment models with a combined individual retail value exceeding $30,000 and is licensed for perpetual internal use. Companies not currently doing business with QA Graphics may purchase the same bundle for $10,000, representing a $20,000 savings. The program is valid January 1 through December 31, 2026.

ANKENY, Iowa, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- QA Graphics, a leading provider of building automation system graphics, floor plans, and 3D HVAC content, today announced the launch of its 2026 3D HVAC Appreciation Program, a limited-time initiative designed to deliver long-term value to customers leveraging QA Graphics' Graphic Outsourcing and Floor Plan Services.

As part of the program, any current or new customer who utilizes QA Graphics' Graphic Outsourcing or Floor Plan Services and reaches $10,000 USD in total spend during the 2026 calendar year will receive a complimentary Top 100 3D HVAC Equipment Bundle.

The Top 100 bundle represents a substantial value. If purchased individually, the combined retail value of the equipment models included would exceed $30,000. The complimentary bundle is provided as part of QA Graphics' appreciation program and is licensed for perpetual internal use.

In addition to the appreciation offer, QA Graphics is making the Top 100 3D HVAC Equipment Bundle available for direct purchase to companies not currently doing business with QA Graphics for $10,000, representing a $20,000 savings compared to individual asset pricing.

The Top 100 bundle is a fixed collection. No substitutions, removals, or exchanges of equipment are permitted for either the appreciation program or direct purchase option.

The bundle includes a curated selection of QA Graphics' most commonly deployed and requested 3D HVAC equipment models, spanning air handling units, boilers, chillers, cooling towers, rooftop units, VAVs, pumps, and data center equipment. Many models include multiple visual states and animations designed to support operational clarity within building automation system interfaces.

All models are built on QA Graphics' industry-leading 3D HVAC design library and produced using its in-house Octane Render pipeline. The assets are compatible with building automation system environments as well as marketing and training applications.

"Customers rely on QA Graphics to handle graphics and floor plans efficiently so their internal teams can focus on engineering, commissioning, and service," said Dan McCarty, Principal at QA Graphics. "This program rewards that partnership while also making high-quality 3D HVAC assets accessible to organizations that may not yet be working with us."

The 2026 3D HVAC Appreciation Program and direct purchase option are valid January 1 through December 31, 2026. The bundle is licensed for internal company use only and may not be resold, redistributed, or shared externally.

For more information about the 2026 3D HVAC Appreciation Program or to inquire about purchasing the Top 100 3D HVAC Equipment Bundle, visit www.qagraphics.com or contact [email protected] or 515-965-3403.

Media Contact

Dan McCarty, QA Graphics, 1 5159653403, [email protected], www.qagraphics.com

SOURCE QA Graphics