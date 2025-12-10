QA Graphics Launches Vectortology The Industry's First Haystack Aligned Vector Ontology for Building Automation Systems Graphics

"Vectortology delivers the semantic alignment between building datasets and graphics that BAS automation workflows require. With deterministic automation data inputs always produce consistent visual outputs avoiding errors and accelerating deployment." said Dan McCarty Owner of QA Graphics Post this

Vectortology is released as Beta Version 1 and is already deployed across QA Graphics production vector symbol libraries. Beta v1 aligns with current Project Haystack semantic tag models. QA Graphics will continue developing the ontology to maintain compatibility with future Haystack standards including planned updates for Haystack 5 when finalized.

For decades BAS graphics have existed as visual representations loosely tied to building databases. Those graphics lacked semantic meaning limiting scalability automation and system standardization. Vectortology solves this by embedding metadata into vector assets so symbols behave as data aware objects tied to equipment models point definitions animation states and naming conventions.

The QA Graphics Vector Symbol Library containing thousands of ready to use HVAC mechanical plumbing and control symbols now serves as the delivery platform for Vectortology. The full library can be viewed at https://www.qagraphics.com/vector-symbol-lib/

Additional launch information is available at https://www.qagraphics.com/qa-graphics-launches-vectortology/

FROM ARTWORK TO SEMANTIC GRAPHICS

Vectortology transforms conventional illustrations into structured system components aligned with BAS data models. Each symbol carries equipment classification based on Haystack semantics point slot mappings for status command and alarm orientation logic to support automated template placement defined animation states mapped to operational behavior ontology based naming compatible with legacy or custom naming schemes and searchable semantic attributes for cataloging and retrieval.

This structure enables predictable database driven workflows where graphics are generated from building models rather than manually drawn one screen at a time.

VENDOR NEUTRAL PLATFORM AGNOSTIC AND FLEXIBLE

Vectortology supports cross platform deployment across major BAS environments including Niagara N4 Johnson Controls MUI Schneider Electric EcoStruxure Trane Tracer Reflow and custom user interface platforms. Because symbols remain vector native and hardware agnostic customers retain long term flexibility of platform choice.

The ontology framework supports native Haystack tagging existing customer naming conventions or hybrid transitional naming models enabling semantic adoption without disrupting workflows or requiring database restructuring.

ENABLING DETERMINISTIC GRAPHICS AUTOMATION

Automation without structure is unreliable said Dan McCarty Owner of QA Graphics. Vectortology delivers the semantic alignment between building datasets and graphics that BAS automation workflows require. With deterministic automation data inputs always produce consistent visual outputs avoiding errors and accelerating deployment.

PROVEN THROUGH REAL WORLD BAS EXPERIENCE

Vectortology builds on nearly two decades of QA Graphics deployment experience across healthcare education government manufacturing and data center BAS environments. It reflects real world engineering requirements derived from thousands of projects rather than speculative theory.

AVAILABILITY

Vectortology is available immediately as part of QA Graphics vector symbol libraries and structured production workflows. System integrators original equipment manufacturers and facility owners may adopt it across new implementations or modernization initiatives of existing BAS portfolios.

ABOUT QA GRAPHICS

Since 2007 QA Graphics has delivered visualization solutions for Building Automation Systems offering vector symbol libraries graphic outsourcing services two dimensional and three dimensional floor plans and custom user interface standards across major BAS platforms.

For more information visit https://www.qagraphics.com

