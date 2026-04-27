QA Graphics Releases QAGFoxhound, a Niagara Tool Built to Organize and Validate BAS Databases

"Our team has used tools like this internally for years across multiple control platforms," said Dan McCarty, President of QA Graphics. Post this

Developed from years of real world BAS graphics experience, QAGFoxhound is built to address the everyday challenges integrators face when working with large point databases, system graphics, and commissioning workflows.

"Our team has used tools like this internally for years across multiple control platforms," said Dan McCarty, President of QA Graphics. "We built QAGFoxhound out of necessity to improve accuracy and efficiency in our own projects. Now we are making that capability available to the Niagara community."

QAGFoxhound provides a full suite of tools that streamline project workflows and improve overall system quality, including:

Live connection to Niagara stations via secure REST API

Station explorer for navigating equipment and point structures

Automated QA checks for point names, statuses, facets, histories, alarms, and graphics

Custom BQL query execution with report integration

Commissioning exports with Excel based point schedules

Configurable dashboards with live and historical data

Professional branded reporting tools for project documentation

By combining automated QA checks, live station access, and professional reporting into a single tool, QAGFoxhound helps standardize project review and improve overall system quality.

These features allow integrators to quickly identify issues such as inconsistent naming, missing extensions, abnormal point states, and incomplete or incorrect graphic bindings, helping reduce commissioning time and improve deliverables.

While QA Graphics continues to advocate for outsourcing system graphics to improve efficiency and scalability, the company recognizes that many organizations maintain in house graphics teams. QAGFoxhound is designed to support those teams with a tool built from direct BAS industry experience.

"This is not a generic software tool," McCarty added. "It is built by a team that works in building automation graphics every day and understands the level of detail required to get it right."

QAGFoxhound is now available through QA Graphics. Interested users can contact the QA Graphics sales team for pricing and product information.

To learn more about QAGFoxhound or request access, visit:

https://www.qagraphics.com/qagfoxhound/

About QA Graphics

QA Graphics is a US based company specializing in building automation system graphics, floor plans, 3D HVAC equipment models, and symbol libraries. All work is completed in house by a team of experienced designers. QA Graphics supports system integrators, contractors, and facility owners across a wide range of building automation platforms and is known for delivering high quality and consistent graphics that improve system usability.

Media Contact

Dan McCarty, QA Graphics, 1 5159653403, [email protected], www.qagraphics.com

SOURCE QA Graphics