QAPIplus Launches 3.0 Platform, Enhancing Quality and Compliance for Home Health and Hospice Providers

New user interface, more customizations, enhanced PIPs and EMR integrations make managing quality and compliance programs even easier for home health and hospice organizations.

GLENDALE, Calif., Oct. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- QAPIplus, the first and only comprehensive quality and compliance management solution for home health and hospice, is excited to announce the launch of QAPIplus 3.0.

This significant update introduces a modernized user interface, enhanced features for managing Performance Improvement (PI) projects, and deeper integrations with leading electronic medical record (EMR) systems. These enhancements are designed to streamline workflows, save even more time, and provide an improved user experience for agencies focused on delivering the highest standards of care.

"We listened carefully to feedback from our customers, and QAPIplus 3.0 reflects their needs and priorities," said Armine Khudanyan, Co-Founder and CEO of QAPIplus. "Our users asked for a more intuitive interface and better ways to manage their compliance and quality workflows. With these enhancements, we're delivering the tools they need to succeed."

"This update streamlines the entire quality and compliance workflow even more than before," said Lara Koraian, Co-Founder and CTO of QAPIplus. "By automating repetitive tasks and improving user management, QAPIplus 3.0 saves agencies valuable time while ensuring that critical compliance needs are met efficiently."

Top Benefits of QAPIplus 3.0 Include:

- Time Savings: Automated PIPs workflows including progress tracking, assigning specific users, and delegating tasks.

- Easier Navigation: A modern, streamlined design makes the platform more intuitive and easier to navigate.

- More Customization: Enhanced control over notifications allows for a more tailored experience for each user.

- Seamless Data Flow: Enhanced integrations with leading EMR platforms to automatically populate incident data in the QAPIplus platform.

With QAPIplus 3.0, home health and hospice agencies can continue to elevate their quality and compliance programs while reducing the administrative burden on staff.

For more information or to schedule a demo, visit QAPIplus.com

