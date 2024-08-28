Qatar University Assistant Professor and Geriatrician Publishes New Book Exploring Life Beyond Death

"This book is a thought-provoking journey that challenges readers to reconsider the nature of existence," Dr. Amin said. "I offer a unique viewpoint on the age-old question of what lies beyond death." Post this

In the book, Dr. Amin teaches how to balance spiritual beliefs with the pursuit of materialism, a skill offered to live a fulfilling and meaningful life. Balance may help ensure individuals and communities do not neglect their spiritual well-being or practical and achievable needs and desires, including prolonging their current physical existence.

"The majority of this book comprises scientific evidence and philosophy intertwined with faith and theology," Dr. Amin said. "From the observations of taking care of my patients, I raise philosophical questions about the nature of existence, the meaning of life, and death, which are central themes to explore in my book."

By exploring immortality and humanity's efforts through history to overcome death and blending scientific evidence with philosophy, faith, and theology, Dr. Amin additionally analyzes various aspects of immortality and aims to clarify complex ideas like resurrection, life, and death. In Life, Death, and Eternity, Dr. Amin combines research with spiritual insights to offer a deeper understanding of resurrection and the spiritual aspects of life and death.

"Life, Death, and Eternity: Death is Not the End of the Journey but a Transformation from One Stage to Another in an Eternal Journey"

By Dr. Kawa Amin

ISBN: 9798765245149 (softcover); 9798765245132 (hardcover); 9798765245156 (electronic)

Available at Balboa Press, Amazon and Author Website

About the author

Dr. Kawa Amin is a consultant geriatrician and assistance professor at medicine Qatar University, with interests in healthcare management and education. He holds several notable certifications and has been involved in various educational and academic activities. Dr. Amin has a passion for bridging philosophy and medical science. To learn more, please visit https://www.kawaamin.com/about-the-author/.

