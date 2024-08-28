Qatar University Assistant Professor and Geriatrician Publishes New Book Exploring Life Beyond Death

A read for anyone interested in the intersection of science, spirituality, and immortality
QATAR, UAE, Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- While uncertainty is an inherent part of life, death can be widely recognized as the inevitable conclusion of an individual's current known existence. However, from the learnings of extensive research and careful analysis of scientific literature suggest that humanity's existence may extend beyond what is currently understood according to author, Dr. Kawa Amin.
In belief in the possibility of humankind transitioning through different stages, adapting to new environments and circumstances, Dr. Amin explores and teaches this perspective in his latest book, "Life, Death, and Eternity: Death is Not the End of the Journey but a Transformation from One Stage to Another in an Eternal Journey."
In the book, Dr. Amin teaches how to balance spiritual beliefs with the pursuit of materialism, a skill offered to live a fulfilling and meaningful life. Balance may help ensure individuals and communities do not neglect their spiritual well-being or practical and achievable needs and desires, including prolonging their current physical existence.
"The majority of this book comprises scientific evidence and philosophy intertwined with faith and theology," Dr. Amin said. "From the observations of taking care of my patients, I raise philosophical questions about the nature of existence, the meaning of life, and death, which are central themes to explore in my book."
By exploring immortality and humanity's efforts through history to overcome death and blending scientific evidence with philosophy, faith, and theology, Dr. Amin additionally analyzes various aspects of immortality and aims to clarify complex ideas like resurrection, life, and death. In Life, Death, and Eternity, Dr. Amin combines research with spiritual insights to offer a deeper understanding of resurrection and the spiritual aspects of life and death.
"This book is a thought-provoking journey that challenges readers to reconsider the nature of existence," Dr. Amin said. "I offer a unique viewpoint on the age-old question of what lies beyond death."
"Life, Death, and Eternity: Death is Not the End of the Journey but a Transformation from One Stage to Another in an Eternal Journey"
By Dr. Kawa Amin
ISBN: 9798765245149 (softcover); 9798765245132 (hardcover); 9798765245156 (electronic)
Available at Balboa Press, Amazon and Author Website
About the author
Dr. Kawa Amin is a consultant geriatrician and assistance professor at medicine Qatar University, with interests in healthcare management and education. He holds several notable certifications and has been involved in various educational and academic activities. Dr. Amin has a passion for bridging philosophy and medical science. To learn more, please visit https://www.kawaamin.com/about-the-author/.
General Inquiries:
LAVIDGE – Phoenix
Taylor Moralez
[email protected]
Media Contact
Taylor Moralez, LAVIDGE, 4803066597, [email protected]
SOURCE LAVIDGE
Share this article