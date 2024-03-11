QBuild Software Announces Gold Sponsorship of Rooted-In Manufacturing Conference

Leading Engineering ERP integrator to demo CADLink for Rootstock ERP at the event

MARKHAM, ON, March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- QBuild Software, an industry leader in engineering ERP Integration, is excited to announce its gold sponsorship of the upcoming Rooted-In Manufacturing Conference, taking place in New Orleans from March 25-27. Hosted by Rootstock Software, this conference is slated to bring together industry leaders, technology experts, and professionals from across the manufacturing industry. The sponsorship highlights QBuild's commitment to excellence in CAD, PDM, PLM, Nesting integration to Rootstock ERP and its dedication to the manufacturing industry.

QBuild has been at the forefront of Engineering to ERP linking technology since 2002, providing unparalleled service and expertise to its customers. Their flagship product ,CADLink, is designed to directly connect CAD or PDM/PLM data to ERP systems, significantly reducing engineering costs by automating the BOM entry process. This provides great business impact as it frees up engineering resources, delivers accurate data with less entry to the ERP which leads to higher project thru-put.

"Our decision to sponsor Rooted-In stems from a shared focus on discrete manufacturing, which is where both QBuild and Rootstock excel," said Gaël Benoit, Partner Manager at QBuild Software. "This event is not just an opportunity to demonstrate our flagship product, CADLink, but also a chance to connect with the manufacturing community, share insights, and explore new possibilities. We're looking forward to showcasing how CADLink has revolutionized bill of materials (BOM) management and data accuracy for manufacturers."

"CADLink is essential for manufacturers engaged in design work using CAD," said Stu Johnson, VP of Product Marketing at Rootstock Software. "This connector ensures manufacturing processes are perfectly aligned with design intentions, enabling production to build exactly what was engineered. The bi-directional capabilities of CADLink further enhance this synchronization, ensuring data confidence between production and engineering—vital for maintaining accuracy and efficiency. We're excited to see QBuild, our Gold Sponsor, showcase their expertise at Rooted-In."

The 2024 Rooted-In Manufacturing Conference will include:

An exhibit area where attendees can meet the QBuild team, receive CADLink demos that show the benefit of this seamless connector with Rootstock ERP, and learn about QBuild's broader suite of solutions and services.

Keynote presentations on Manufacturing Mega Trends, Signal Chain Vision, and Accelerating Value with the Power of Salesforce.

A Business Track featuring manufacturing leaders driving success in various areas, such as financial management, team empowerment, and reimagined business processes.

A Technology Track to discuss trends such as AI, enabling data-driven decisions, integration, and managing data governance.

Networking opportunities will allow attendees to connect with peers, forge new partnerships, and exchange strategies and ideas.

For more information on QBuild's participation in the Rooted-In Manufacturing Conference, please visit and register at the official event website: https://rootedin.rootstock.com/.

About QBuild Software

QBuild is the industry leader in integrating Engineering software to ERP. For decades, we have provided customer-centric service to over 2,000 manufacturers connecting CAD, PDM, PLM, and Nesting software to ERP. We are a one-stop shop for Item and BOM synchronization and management, engineering change process controls, and automatic nesting data integration. Our vast experience with 50+ engineering systems and 50+ ERP systems make QBuild your partner of choice in creating a streamlined, cost-effective, and consistent engineering process. For more details, visit QBuild Software's website and stay tuned to the company's latest LinkedIn posts.

About Rootstock

Rootstock Software provides the leading Manufacturing Cloud ERP, which empowers hundreds of manufacturers to turbocharge their operations in today's dynamic, post-pandemic world. Natively built on the Salesforce Platform, Rootstock delivers a futureproof solution. With it, manufacturers gain the agility to continually transform their businesses to meet evolving customer needs, navigate emerging challenges, and accelerate success. In addition, the "connectability" of Rootstock Cloud ERP gives manufacturers 360° visibility to collaborate with suppliers, trading partners, and the broader value chain. As Rootstock continues to grow, stay tuned to the company's latest customers, career opportunities, and LinkedIn posts.

