QCAD Digital Trust (Stablecorp) Files Prospectus For the QCAD Stablecoin Under CSA's Unique Interim Regulatory Framework

On April 4, 2025, the Division of Corporation Finance of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission issued a statement on Stablecoins affirming its view that the offer and sale of "Covered Stablecoins" does not involve the offer and sale of securities within the meaning of applicable U.S. securities laws and that persons involved in the minting or redeeming of Covered Stablecoins do not need to register those transactions or seek registration (or an exemption therefrom) pursuant to applicable U.S. securities laws.

As announced on May 14th, Stablecorp is partnering with Coinbase to bring QCAD to market. QCAD will be issued by QDT, a special purpose vehicle established exclusively to hold the reserve assets through Tetra Trust. Stablecorp Digital Currencies Inc. will act as the Servicer of QDT and will be responsible for minting and burning QCAD. Odyssey Trust acts as the Trustee of QDT. Kingston Ross Pasnak LLP will serve as the auditor of QDT and will provide monthly attestations for the reserves.

"Stablecorp is extremely excited to take this tangible step forward in getting a Canadian Dollar stablecoin out to the broader market. Stablecoins have made exponential progress in the last 18 months and it is critical for this country to not fall behind the global standards" said Alex McDougall, President of Stablecorp. "We have put a significant amount of effort into creating a framework under this prospectus that addresses consumer protection concerns while maintaining the core functionalities necessary for a globally relevant stablecoin."

The QCAD Prospectus is available at https://www.sedarplus.ca/csa-party/records/document.html?id=610c3b07cc5a89d70cea7367ffcb141b86a6fb8f855c8f958c6b836f0f455054

This press release is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy securities in those jurisdictions where QCAD have been designated a security. The preliminary prospectus is still subject to completion or amendment and has only been filed in Ontario. A copy of the preliminary prospectus is available on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca). It is intended that the prospectus, once cleared to file final, will be filed in all other jurisdictions of Canada. There will not be any sale or acceptance of an offer to buy QCAD in Canada until a receipt for the final prospectus has been issued.

About Stablecorp

Stablecorp is a leading Canadian fintech firm building digital money infrastructure to support the global payments space. Through its digital money APIs, Stablecorp has created a suite of embedded digital money solutions that power a variety of financial use cases. For more information, visit https://www.stablecorp.ca

