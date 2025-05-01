QCDx Secures $7 Million in New Financing to Advance Liquid Biopsy Innovations

QCDx, a pioneering diagnostics company specializing in the detection and characterization of circulating tumor cells (CTCs), announced the closing of $7 million in new financing. The proceeds from this financing will enable the achievement of several key milestones including launch of: a new diagnostic instrument; a breast cancer monitoring assay; proprietary multiplex immunofluorescence reagent kits; and a CLIA -certified clinical laboratory.
FARMINGTON, Conn., May 1, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- QCDx, Inc., a pioneering diagnostics company specializing in the detection and characterization of circulating tumor cells (CTCs), announced the successful closing of $7 million in new financing. The financing comprises $5.3 million in intermediate term debt under a credit facility and the conversion of $1.7 million in existing convertible notes into equity. This marks the initial closing under a planned $15 million intermediate term credit facility. Sagittarius Advisors LLC is the administrative agent under the facility.
"Following the development of our proprietary RareScope™ technology, QCDx is proud to transition into the commercialization phase," said Triantafyllos Tafas, PhD, Founder and CEO of QCDx. "This financing enables acceleration of several major milestones, including the launch of our next-generation, rare-cell imaging instrument, a high-sensitivity breast cancer monitoring assay, the launch of proprietary multiplex immunofluorescence reagent kits, and the establishment of our CLIA clinical laboratory. We're deeply thankful to our lenders and investors for their continued support and confidence during a challenging market cycle."
Patrick Curry, CFO, added, "We are excited and honored that our lenders have chosen to support QCDx and enable its exceptional team of specialists to work on bridging critical gaps in oncology diagnostics and drug development with our patented, transformative technology".
The company plans to complete a breast cancer clinical validation study in partnership with UCONN Health and relocate to its new CLIA-certified laboratory facility this year.
About QCDx, Inc.
QCDx, Inc. is a privately held diagnostics innovator at the forefront of precision oncology. The company develops proprietary liquid biopsy technologies for the enrichment-free detection and proteomic profiling of circulating tumor cells (CTCs), empowering oncologists with real-time insights into tumor heterogeneity, therapeutic targets, and disease progression. Founded by Dr. Triantafyllos Tafas, co-founder of Ikonisys, QCDx delivers its breakthrough capabilities through both advanced medical instrumentation and CLIA-certified laboratory services. Learn more at www.qcd-x.com.
For more information contact Kate Adams, Chief Commercial Officer at [email protected]
