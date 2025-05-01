QCDx Secures $7 Million in New Financing to Advance Liquid Biopsy Innovations

"This financing enables acceleration of several key milestones, including launch of our next-generation RareScope(TM), a high-sensitivity breast cancer monitoring assay, the launch of proprietary multiplex immunofluorescence reagent kits, and the establishment of our CLIA clinical laboratory." Post this

Patrick Curry, CFO, added, "We are excited and honored that our lenders have chosen to support QCDx and enable its exceptional team of specialists to work on bridging critical gaps in oncology diagnostics and drug development with our patented, transformative technology".

The company plans to complete a breast cancer clinical validation study in partnership with UCONN Health and relocate to its new CLIA-certified laboratory facility this year.

About QCDx, Inc.

QCDx, Inc. is a privately held diagnostics innovator at the forefront of precision oncology. The company develops proprietary liquid biopsy technologies for the enrichment-free detection and proteomic profiling of circulating tumor cells (CTCs), empowering oncologists with real-time insights into tumor heterogeneity, therapeutic targets, and disease progression. Founded by Dr. Triantafyllos Tafas, co-founder of Ikonisys, QCDx delivers its breakthrough capabilities through both advanced medical instrumentation and CLIA-certified laboratory services. Learn more at www.qcd-x.com.

For more information contact Kate Adams, Chief Commercial Officer at [email protected]

Media Contact

Kathleen Q Adams, QCDx, Inc., 1 2013170063, [email protected], www.qcd-x.com

SOURCE QCDx, Inc.