Qcells announces the sale of a 200 MW solar project in Southern Wisconsin

Qcells plans to begin construction of the Ursa Solar Project in 2025. The project is forecasted to be operational in 2027.

We Energies, WPS and MGE are equipped with operational expertise to serve the energy needs of the Midwest. This strength is further highlighted by We Energies as being the largest investor in renewable energy in the state of Wisconsin. Qcells continues to build a strong and secure U.S. solar supply chain, producing sustainably made modules with domestic content. "Qcells is excited to deliver this fully integrated solar project in Wisconsin" said IP Kim, President of Qcells USA. "We look forward to continuing to advance both our partners and Qcells robust pipeline of solar projects in the US."

As part of the global renewable transition, Qcells continues to leverage its domestic content modules and internal expertise to deliver complete clean energy solutions for our partners. Qcells is uniquely positioned to provide both a complete U.S. solar supply chain and one-stop complete energy solutions to support our clients in reaching their sustainability goals.

About Qcells

Qcells USA provides complete utility-scale turnkey solutions through the entire project lifecycle from modules, solar and energy storage project development, and Engineering Procurement and Construction (EPC) services to the US utility-scale market.

With a track record that includes 8.4 GW of sustainably produced module manufacturing capabilities in Georgia and nearly 2 GW of developed, constructed, and operating projects, Qcells USA is a dependable partner throughout the entire project lifecycle.

Qcells USA is a flagship company of Hanwha Group, a FORTUNE Global 500 firm and a Top 7 business enterprise in South Korea.

For more information, visit www.qcellsusa.com and on LinkedIn.

