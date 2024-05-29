Qcells Brings San Diego County's Largest Utility-Scale Solar Project Online

We're excited to accomplish the Ocotillo Wells Solar project. Completing this project reflects our dedication to providing energy solutions supporting American energy. We are honored to contribute to the energy landscape and execute another clean energy project that aids America's energy transition. Post this

Utility-scale solar projects create hundreds of direct and thousands of indirect jobs in logistics, supply chain, manufacturing, and construction. During peak construction, this project created nearly 250 jobs. The project impacts the local economy and highlights Qcells USA's role as a job creator within the communities it serves.

This project is a milestone for Qcells and is vital in driving the clean energy transition throughout the United States.

Renewable energy from the project will be purchased by Meta, one of the world's largest renewable energy buyers. Since 2020, Meta's global operations have been supported by 100% renewable energy and have reached net zero emissions. The company also has an ambitious goal to reach net zero emissions across its value chain in 2030.

The successful construction and commissioning of the Ocotillo Wells Solar project is a milestone for Qcells and a success for the county by securing a sustainable and resilient grid.

Mr. IP Kim, President of Qcells USA, expressed his pride in the project's success, stating, "We are excited to accomplish the construction of the Ocotillo Wells Solar project. Getting to the finish line on a project like this reflects our dedication to providing energy solutions that support the growth of American energy. We are honored to contribute to the energy landscape and execute another clean energy project that aids America's energy transition."

Qcells is revolutionizing the energy sector with its integrated approach, offering turnkey solutions for solar and energy storage development, EPC services, and module sales.

About Qcells USA

Qcells USA provides complete utility-scale turnkey solutions through the entire project lifecycle from modules, solar and energy storage project development, and Engineering Procurement and Construction (EPC) services to the US utility-scale market.

With a track record that includes 8.4 GW of sustainably produced module manufacturing capabilities in Georgia and nearly 2 GW of developed, constructed, and operating projects, Qcells USA is a dependable partner throughout the entire project lifecycle.

Qcells USA is a flagship company of Hanwha Group, a FORTUNE Global 500 firm and a Top 7 business enterprise in South Korea.

For more information, visit www.QcellsUSA.com and on LinkedIn.

Safe-Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Among other things, the quotations from management in this press release and Qcells' operations and business outlook, contain forward-looking statements. Such statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, QCELLS does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact:

Qcells USA Corp., Media Representative

E-mail: [email protected]

Phone: 619-750-5712

Twitter, LinkedIn

SOURCE Qcells USA Corp.