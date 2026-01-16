QD Laser orders Riber's MBE6000 production system to boost quantum dot wafer foundry service

Scaling up for the AI & Automotive era with our high-quality quantum dot epitaxial wafers! Post this

"We are very pleased to embark on this new project with QD laser. QD laser is a long-standing and strategic customer of RIBER, with our first collaboration dating back to 2008 with the delivery of an MBE 49 production system. This new project reflects QD Laser's renewed confidence in RIBER's technology and our ability to support the long-term industrial development of next-generation photonic technologies," comments Annie Geoffroy CEO of Riber.

The system is scheduled for delivery in 2026.

About QD Laser, Inc.

QD Laser is a manufacturer of high-performance semiconductor lasers and epitaxial wafers. The lasers are made on GaAs platform with the state-of-the-art epitaxial growth technologies of quantum dot/well and design abilities of wafer, chip, and package for industrial and data communication applications. The product lineup is 532 - 594 nm visible lasers, 640 - 905 nm Fabry-Perot lasers, 1 µm wavelength range single frequency DFB lasers, 1.3 µm quantum dot lasers and epitaxial wafers.

About RIBER S.A.

Founded in 1964, RIBER is the global market leader for MBE - molecular beam epitaxy - equipment. It designs and produces equipment for the semiconductor industry and provides scientific and technical support for its clients (hardware and software), maintaining their equipment and optimizing their performance and output levels. Accelerating the performance of electronics, RIBER's equipment performs an essential role in the development of advanced semiconductors that are used in numerous applications, from information technologies to photonics (lasers, sensors, etc.), 5G telecommunications networks and research, including quantum computing. RIBER is a BPI France-approved innovative company and is listed on the Euronext Growth Paris market (ISIN: FR0000075954).

