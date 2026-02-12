QE Solar Acquires Doman Energy Group To Expand In-House Engineering Capabilities

"By bringing Doman Energy into the QE Solar family, we are expanding our in-house engineering capabilities and enhancing the value we provide to our clients across all phases of project development and operations." -- Paul Santarlas, Co-Founder & COO Post this

"This acquisition is a strategic step in our continued growth and commitment to delivering high-quality technical services to the renewable energy market," said Paul Santarlas, Co-Founder & COO of QE Solar. "By bringing Doman Energy into the QE Solar family, we are expanding our in-house engineering capabilities and enhancing the value we provide to our clients across all phases of project development and operations."

With over 20 years of experience, Doman Energy has built a strong reputation for delivering high-quality engineering solutions and technical expertise to the energy sector, with a specific focus on utility-scale power systems. From development to deployment, Doman's engineers support a full spectrum of utility design services, from PV/BESS systems and substations to civil engineering and regulatory compliance. As part of QE Solar, Doman's team will continue to support the firm's existing clients while contributing to QE's growing service platform.

"We're excited to join QE Solar and expand our engineering services to support a broader range of projects and clients," said Aaron Burkhart, Vice President of Doman Energy Group. "Our shared commitment to technical excellence and advancing clean energy makes this a natural fit. Together, we are better positioned to support the growing demands of the renewable energy market."

The acquisition strategically aligns with QE Solar's mission to improve the quality, reliability and performance of renewable energy assets while scaling its capabilities to meet the needs of a rapidly evolving industry.

The Doman team will continue to operate as Doman Energy Group – A QE Solar Company, providing services to our collective clients.

About QE Solar LLC

QE Solar, founded in 2010, is the leading North American O&M provider serving both the utility-scale and C&I segments of the solar, BESS and EV charging industry. Committed to a culture of safety and best-in-class technical services, QE supports the advancement of clean energy initiatives for its clients and communities. The Company provides expansive services supporting the renewable energy industry with a focus on full-scale solar, EV and BESS O&M services as well as commissioning, remote monitoring, engineering (general, owner's and independent), third-party audits, in-house aerial thermography, QA/QC services, corrective maintenance, MV/HV services and a variety of other technical O&M services (both onsite and off), which optimize the performance and availability of the renewable assets within its portfolios.

For more information, visit https://qesolar.com or contact [email protected]

About Doman Energy Group

Doman Energy, founded in 2012, provides comprehensive technical and utility-scale engineering services to the energy sector, delivering reliable, cost-effective solutions that support critical infrastructure development as well as independent power producers. The company has grown into one of the most respected engineering groups in the U.S., boasting long-standing relationships with numerous national construction and EPC firms as well as utilities, financial firms, IPPs, commercial real estate companies, data centers, land owners and retailers. With more than 25 GW of completed projects and technical services, and over 100 years of collective field experience, Doman is a recognized leader in utility-scale and high-voltage solar/energy storage design, with specialized knowledge across national, state and local codes.

For more information, visit https://domanenergygroup.com or [email protected].

Media Contact

Ryan McCauley, QE Solar, 1 888-287-0207, [email protected], www.qesolar.com

SOURCE QE Solar