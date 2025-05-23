QE Solar Acquires Donahue & Sons expanding its land stewardship and vegetation management capabilities

"The acquisition of Donahue and Sons is a natural fit with our mission to provide full-scope solar, BESS and EV asset support by expanding QE Solar's land stewardship and vegetation management capabilities." -- Paul Santarlas, COO. Post this

"We're proud to welcome Donahue and Sons into the QE Solar family," said Paul Santarlas, COO & Co-Founder of QE Solar. "This acquisition is a natural fit with our mission to provide full-scope solar, BESS and EV asset support. Donahue and Sons' land stewardship and vegetation management capabilities will allow us to better serve asset owners and developers with a broader, fully integrated service offering."

Donahue brings a decades-long track record of working alongside energy, construction, and infrastructure partners to provide reliable vegetation management, civil work, and land stewardship for high-value sites, where service accountability and system performance are paramount. The company's leadership team and staff will join QE, ensuring a seamless transition for clients and continuity of service.

"Joining the QE Solar team gives us the opportunity to bring our expertise to an even broader base of utility and commercial partners," said Tom Donahue, President and Founder of Donahue & Sons. "We're excited to align with a company that understands the value of maintaining high-performance energy infrastructure -- and that shares our commitment to quality and safety."

With this acquisition, QE takes another step toward becoming a one-stop partner for renewable asset owners and investors, offering scalable services that span preventative maintenance, corrective work, vegetation management, project repowers and technical site operations—all delivered by a unified team with deep experience in the sector. Clients of Donahue can expect continued service from the same trusted professionals, now backed by QE Solar's broader resources and reach.

About QE Solar LLC

QE Solar, founded in 2010, is the leading North American O&M provider serving both the Utility scale and C&I segments of the solar, BESS and EV charging industry with over 10GWs of projects under contract and service. Committed to a culture of safety and best in class technical services, QE supports the advancement of clean energy initiatives for its clients and communities. The Company provides expansive services supporting the renewable energy industry with a focus on full scale solar, EV and BESS O&M services as well as commissioning, remote monitoring, owner's engineering, third party audits, inhouse aerial thermography, QA/QC services, corrective maintenance, MV/HV services and a variety of other technical O&M services (both onsite and off), which optimize the performance and availability of the renewable assets within its portfolios. For more information visit https://qesolar.com or contact [email protected].

About Donahue & Sons

Donahue & Sons, founded in 2010, has built a loyal customer base through its personalized approach and deep expertise in commercial and utility scale vegetation and civil services in the renewables sector, with particularly expertise supporting solar and BESS projects. With a focus on quality and client needs, Donahue provides tailored service solutions and comprehensive vegetation management programs for large-scale renewable energy and electrical infrastructure projects. Its mission is bringing transparent, ethical, and sustainable solutions to our valued partners and clients with a passion for innovation and a goal to reduce the global carbon footprint. For more information, visithttps://donahuesons.com

