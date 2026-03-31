QE Solar Acquires Quercus Land Stewardship, Expanding Vegetation Services Across the Midwest

"Vegetation management is a critical component of solar asset performance and long-term reliability ... By bringing our teams together, we're strengthening our vegetation services platform ..." -- Cliff Kazmarek, EVP of Operations at QE Solar Post this

As solar deployment continues to accelerate across the United States, asset owners are increasingly prioritizing high-quality vegetation management and land stewardship to ensure site safety, regulatory compliance, and long-term system performance. The addition of Quercus expands QE's ability to deliver these critical services at scale while deepening its regional presence in a rapidly growing solar market.

By integrating Quercus' expertise and regional presence, QE Solar will broaden its vegetation and land management offerings while providing enhanced support for clients across both utility-scale and Commercial & Industrial (C&I) solar portfolios.

"Vegetation management is a critical component of solar asset performance and long-term reliability," said Cliff Kazmarek, EVP of Operations at QE Solar. "Quercus has built a highly respected organization with deep regional expertise, guided by the same principles that define QE Solar: a relentless focus on safety, strong customer partnerships, and approaching every project with an owner's mindset. By bringing our teams together, we're strengthening our vegetation services platform and expanding our ability to support clients with consistent, high-quality service across a broader geographic footprint."

Quercus has developed a strong track record supporting solar, BESS and energy infrastructure owners through environmentally responsible vegetation management, land care, and site stewardship services. Its experienced team and regional presence will help accelerate QE Solar's ability to support projects across the growing Midwestern renewable energy market.

"From the beginning, Quercus has focused on delivering safe, responsible vegetation management while building strong, long-term relationships with our customers," said Alex Wenthe, President of Quercus. "QE Solar shares that same commitment to safety, service, and treating every project as if it were its own. Joining QE allows our team to bring our regional expertise into a larger national platform, expand the services available to our customers, and continue supporting solar asset owners across the Midwest with the same level of care and accountability they've come to expect from us."

The acquisition deepens QE's ability to support existing customers while positioning the company to meet increasing demand for integrated operations, maintenance, and land management services across the rapidly expanding solar and BESS energy sector.

About QE Solar LLC

QE Solar, founded in 2010, is the leading North American O&M provider serving both the utility-scale and C&I segments of the solar, BESS and EV charging industry. QE is currently operating approximately 10 GWs of renewable assets nationwide as well as servicing and mowing well over 120K acres of vegetation. Committed to a culture of safety and best-in-class technical services, QE supports the advancement of clean energy initiatives for its clients and communities. The Company provides expansive services supporting the renewable energy industry with a focus on comprehensive solar and BESS O&M services as well as commissioning, remote monitoring, engineering (general, owner's and independent), third-party audits, in-house aerial thermography, QA/QC services, corrective maintenance, MV/HV services and a variety of other technical O&M services (both onsite and off), which optimize the performance and availability of the renewable assets within its portfolios.

For more information, visit https://qesolar.com or contact [email protected]

About Quercus Land Stewardship

Quercus Land Stewardship Services, founded in 2004, is a Midwest-based provider of vegetation management and ecological land stewardship services supporting renewable energy infrastructure. The company delivers comprehensive vegetation management solutions for utility-scale and commercial/industrial solar and battery energy storage (BESS) sites, including mowing, trimming, invasive species control, seeding, spraying, civil services, swale/storm-water management, and long-term land stewardship. With deep expertise in ecological restoration and habitat management, Quercus helps solar/BESS asset owners maintain safe, compliant, and high-performing project sites while promoting healthy and sustainable landscapes.

For more information, visit https://quercuslandstewardship.com or [email protected]

Media Contact

Ryan McCauley, QE Solar, 1 888-287-0207, [email protected], www.qesolar.com

SOURCE QE Solar