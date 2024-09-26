QE Solar Acquires S3 Power expanding QE's inhouse medium voltage and substation maintenance services

QE Solar LLC ("QE"), a leading national Operations and Maintenance (O&M) provider in the commercial and utility-scale solar, battery energy storage systems (BESS) and Electric Vehicle Charging (EV) sectors, is pleased to announce it has acquired S3 Power, Inc. ("S3") of Walpole, MA.

SPRINGFIELD, N.J., Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- QE Solar LLC ("QE"), a leading national Operations and Maintenance (O&M) provider in the commercial and utility-scale solar, battery energy storage systems (BESS) and Electric Vehicle Charging (EV) sectors, is pleased to announce it has acquired S3 Power, Inc. ("S3") of Walpole, MA. Founded in 2002, S3 is an expert service provider of comprehensive commissioning, testing, specialized construction and maintenance services for medium voltage (MV) power systems and substations, as well as support capabilities for a variety of high voltage (HV) systems. S3's core services focus on commercial and utility scale renewable energy systems and project based electrical infrastructure. The acquisition significantly increases QE's internal MV/HV and substation servicing capabilities throughout the United States for utility-scale and distributed generation solar and BESS projects.

"With over 4.8GWs of solar, BESS and EV projects actively under management across Noth America, paired with continued steadfast growth, the acquisition of S3 brings enhanced capabilities and talent to our nationwide operations," said Paul Santarlas, COO and Co-Founder of QE Solar. "An experienced medium and high voltage team is paramount when operating utility and large-scale commercial PV/BESS projects and will only become increasingly more critical as the industry and QE continue to grow. QE has a long history working with S3, so we are thrilled about this addition and the tremendous benefits it will provide to our collective clients."

"S3 Power is proud to join the QE Solar team and believes the combined service offering provides a strong synergy supporting existing and new clients in renewable energy," said James Swansey, owner of S3 Power and QE's new Vice President, Medium Voltage and Protection & Controls. "We look forward to further expanding QE's offerings, supporting the industry and maintaining our commitment to safety, best in class services and most importantly, our clients."

S3 will continue to operate as S3 Power and provide services to existing and shared clients of both S3 Power and QE Solar.

About QE Solar LLC

QE Solar, founded in 2010, is the leading North American O&M provider serving both the Utility scale and C&I segments of the solar, BESS and EV charging industry. Committed to a culture of safety and best in class technical services, QE supports the advancement of clean energy initiatives for its clients and communities. The Company provides expansive services supporting the renewable energy industry with a focus on full scale solar, EV and BESS O&M services as well as commissioning, remote monitoring, owner's engineering, third party audits, inhouse aerial thermography, QA/QC services, corrective maintenance, MV/HV services and a variety of other technical O&M services (both onsite and off), which optimize the performance and availability of the renewable assets within its portfolios. For more information visit https://qesolar.com or contact [email protected]

About S3 Power, Inc

S3 Power, founded in 2002, provides comprehensive medium and high voltage commissioning, utility witness testing, acceptance testing, utility construction, consulting and maintenance services for utility-scale and commercial solar and BESS projects as well as substations and electrical infrastructure. S3 has long-standing relationships with numerous national construction and EPC groups as well as client-end industries including utilities, financial, commercial real estate, data centers, and retailers. For more information, visit https://s3-power.com or [email protected]

