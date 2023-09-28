QE Solar Acquires Tritium3 Renewable Services of Honululu, HI

"The addition of Tritium3 further establishes QE as a nationwide service provider and bolsters QE's efforts to lead O&M services for commercial and utility-scale Solar, EV and BESS services throughout the US." Tweet this

"QE Solar's reputation as a high-quality solar operations and maintenance service provider is well aligned with the Tritium3 Renewable Services commitment to operational excellence and customer first approach. The combination of the Tritium and QE field service teams establishes the company as a true nationwide service provider, able to provide comprehensive, turn-key O&M solutions for client sites anywhere in the country. We remain committed and focused on our clients and will continue to support the Hawaii renewable sector as it continues to expand," adds Ryan McCauley, Founder and CEO of Tritium.

About QE Solar

QE Solar, founded in 2010, is the leading North American O&M provider serving the C&I segment of the solar, BESS and EV charging industry (also referred to as the Distributed Generation or DG segment) as well as utility scale projects regarding the same. The Company provides expansive services supporting the renewable energy communities with a focus on full scale solar, EV Charger and BESS O&M services as well as commissioning, remote monitoring, owner's engineering, third party audits, inhouse aerial thermography, QA/QC services, corrective maintenance, and a variety of other technical O&M services, (both onsite and off) which optimize solar plant performance. (https://qesolar.com)

About Tritium Enterprises LLC

Tritium Enterprises, founded in 2012, provides comprehensive renewable energy development, construction, consulting and operations and maintenance services for utility-scale and commercial battery and solar projects located in Hawaii. Tritium's services include project acquisitions, EPC, commissioning through end-of-service life asset management and technical consulting for advanced grid connected energy systems. (https://www.tritium3.com)

Media Contact

Ryan McCauley, QE Solar LLC, 1 888-287-0207, [email protected], www.qesolar.com

SOURCE QE Solar LLC