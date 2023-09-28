QE Solar Acquires Tritium3 Renewable Services of Honululu, HI

QE Solar, the leading national Operations and Maintenance provider in the Commercial and Industrial (C&I) sector of US Solar, EV and BESS industry, is pleased to announce it has acquired Tritium3 Renewable Services of Honolulu, HI.
SPRINGFIELD, N.J., Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- QE Solar ("QE"), the leading national Operations and Maintenance (O&M) provider in the Commercial and Industrial (C&I) sector of US solar, is pleased to announce it has acquired Tritium3 Renewable Services, a subsidiary of Tritium Enterprises LLC ("Tritium") of Honolulu, HI. Founded in 2012, Tritium focuses on utility-scale and commercial solar and battery storage projects located throughout Hawaii. Tritium provides O&M services for over 300 MW of solar infrastructure and battery energy storage projects in Hawaii, making it the largest O&M provider in the state and one of the largest battery storage operators in North America. With the acquisition of Tritium, QE will become the leading solar O&M services provider in Hawaii and one of the largest in the country with over 4GW of assets under management and growing.
"The acquisition of Tritium builds on QE's services in the high growth utility-scale solar and Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) markets and we are excited to be part of Hawaii's renewable energy community. The demand for maintenance services with clients in Hawaii and the North America continues to grow at a significant rate with the increase of new energy infrastructure that is being built," said Ken Heissler, CEO of QE Solar. "The addition of Tritium further establishes QE as a nationwide service provider. This offers the continued opportunity for QE to lead O&M services for commercial and utility-scale solar and BESS services throughout the US."
"QE Solar's reputation as a high-quality solar operations and maintenance service provider is well aligned with the Tritium3 Renewable Services commitment to operational excellence and customer first approach. The combination of the Tritium and QE field service teams establishes the company as a true nationwide service provider, able to provide comprehensive, turn-key O&M solutions for client sites anywhere in the country. We remain committed and focused on our clients and will continue to support the Hawaii renewable sector as it continues to expand," adds Ryan McCauley, Founder and CEO of Tritium.
About QE Solar
QE Solar, founded in 2010, is the leading North American O&M provider serving the C&I segment of the solar, BESS and EV charging industry (also referred to as the Distributed Generation or DG segment) as well as utility scale projects regarding the same. The Company provides expansive services supporting the renewable energy communities with a focus on full scale solar, EV Charger and BESS O&M services as well as commissioning, remote monitoring, owner's engineering, third party audits, inhouse aerial thermography, QA/QC services, corrective maintenance, and a variety of other technical O&M services, (both onsite and off) which optimize solar plant performance. (https://qesolar.com)
About Tritium Enterprises LLC
Tritium Enterprises, founded in 2012, provides comprehensive renewable energy development, construction, consulting and operations and maintenance services for utility-scale and commercial battery and solar projects located in Hawaii. Tritium's services include project acquisitions, EPC, commissioning through end-of-service life asset management and technical consulting for advanced grid connected energy systems. (https://www.tritium3.com)
Media Contact
Ryan McCauley, QE Solar LLC, 1 888-287-0207, [email protected], www.qesolar.com
SOURCE QE Solar LLC
Share this article