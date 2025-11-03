QE Solar Commences Utility Operation and Maintenance Services for Excelsior Energy Capital's 682MW Faraday Solar Project in Utah

"This project reflects the breadth of our at-scale capabilities as one of the largest PV and BESS project operators in the United States." Ken Heissler, CEO of QE Solar Post this

QE's commitment to strategic partnerships has fueled its evolution into a world-class provider of comprehensive, scalable operational solutions. By growing hand-in-hand with its partners, QE delivers unmatched expertise across a full spectrum of services, from GOP services and remote monitoring to field-based substation and SCADA operations, MV/HV support, vegetation management, and major repowering initiatives. With a proven track record and a partner-first approach, QE drives performance, reliability, and innovation at every stage of operations.

"Excelsior is proud to have QE Solar as our trusted partner to operate the largest project in our portfolio. Our long and proven partnership with QE gives us the utmost confidence in the on-the-ground, day-to-day operations of this critically important project for us," said Dan Rosenberg, Senior Director, Asset Management at Excelsior Energy Capital.

QE Solar services the Faraday project out of its NERC-registered remote operations center located in Springfield, NJ, and manages the on-site operations spanning over 3,000 acres and including the 345kV substation infrastructure.

About QE Solar

QE Solar, founded in 2010, is the leading North American O&M provider serving both the Utility scale and C&I segments of the solar, BESS and EV charging industry with over 8GWs of projects in service from Maine to Hawaii. Committed to a culture of safety and best in class technical services, QE supports the advancement of clean energy initiatives for its clients and communities. The Company provides expansive services supporting the renewable energy industry with a focus on full scale solar, EV and BESS O&M services as well as commissioning, remote monitoring, owner's engineering, third party audits, inhouse aerial thermography, QA/QC services, corrective maintenance, landscape maintenance, MV/HV services and a variety of other technical O&M services (both onsite and off), which optimize the performance and availability of the renewable assets within its portfolios. For more information visit https://qesolar.com or contact [email protected]

About Excelsior Energy Capital

Excelsior Energy Capital is a renewable energy infrastructure fund focused on middle-market investments in wind, solar and battery storage plants, and businesses across North America. The highly specialized team brings over 100 years of combined experience and a comprehensive set of strategic, financial, legal and operational expertise; making Excelsior Energy Capital a valuable partner for developers and operators, and a trusted manager for investors. Based in Minneapolis, Minnesota, the firm was founded in 2017 with two active funds totaling over $1.5 billion of equity capital. For more information, visit www.excelsiorcapital.com.

