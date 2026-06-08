QE Solar Expands National Renewable Energy Service Platform with Acquisition of Vanguard Energy Partners' Operations & Maintenance Division

"This acquisition strengthens our ability to support utility-scale and commercial clients with comprehensive O&M, technical field services, remote monitoring, commissioning, and battery storage expertise ..." -- Cliff Kazmarek, EVP of QE Solar Post this

The acquisition further strengthens QE Solar's position as one of the largest independent renewable energy service providers in North America, expanding the company's capabilities across solar and battery energy storage system (BESS) assets while enhancing service coverage throughout key U.S. markets.

Vanguard's O&M division has established a strong reputation for delivering high-quality renewable energy solutions and long-term asset support services for commercial and utility-scale customers. By integrating Vanguard's experienced O&M personnel, customer relationships, and operational expertise into the QE platform, the combined organization will enhance lifecycle support and technical service capabilities for asset owners nationwide.

"The acquisition of Vanguard's O&M division represents another important milestone in QE Solar's continued growth strategy," said Cliff Kazmarek, EVP of QE Solar. "As renewable energy infrastructure continues to expand across North America, asset owners increasingly require experienced, responsive, and technically sophisticated service partners at scale. Vanguard's team and customer-first approach align extremely well with QE's culture and long-term vision."

Kazmarek added, "This acquisition strengthens our ability to support utility-scale and commercial clients with comprehensive O&M, technical field services, remote monitoring, commissioning, and battery storage expertise across a rapidly growing installed base of renewable energy assets."

Michael Seelman, EVP of Vanguard Energy Partners, said, "QE Solar's reputation as a premier renewable energy O&M provider made them the ideal partner for our operations and maintenance division. We are confident that our customers will continue to receive exceptional service and technical support as part of the QE Solar platform. This transition allows Vanguard to remain focused on our core utility-scale EPC and development activities while ensuring long-term operational excellence for the assets we support."

The transaction continues QE Solar's strategic expansion within the renewable energy services sector as demand grows for independent, specialized O&M providers capable of supporting increasingly complex distributed generation and utility-scale energy infrastructure.

About QE Solar LLC

QE Solar, founded in 2010, is the leading North American O&M provider serving both the utility-scale and C&I segments of the solar, BESS and EV charging industries. QE currently operates over 10 GWs of renewable assets nationwide and provides vegetation management services across more than 150,000 acres. Committed to a culture of safety and best-in-class technical services, QE supports the advancement of clean energy initiatives for its clients and communities. The Company provides expansive services supporting the renewable energy industry with a focus on comprehensive solar and BESS O&M services as well as commissioning, remote monitoring, engineering (general, owner's and independent), third-party audits, in-house aerial thermography, QA/QC services, corrective maintenance, MV/HV services and a variety of other technical O&M services (both onsite and off), which optimize the performance and availability of the renewable assets within its portfolios.

For more information, visit https://www.qesolar.com or contact [email protected].

About Vanguard Energy Partners

Vanguard Energy Partners, founded in 2008, is a nationally recognized renewable energy solutions provider specializing in the development, engineering, procurement, and construction of utility-scale solar and energy storage systems. Vanguard delivers turn-key renewable energy solutions for customers across the United States, combining proven execution with a commitment to safety, quality, and long-term project performance. It established its reputation through landmark utility solar projects, including Maryland's largest operating solar array. As a family-owned business, Vanguard brings a highly adaptable, solutions-oriented approach to every project, combining technical expertise with a commitment to operational excellence and long-term client success.

For more information, visit https://www.vanguardenergypartners.com or contact [email protected].

Media Contact

Ryan McCauley / Mike Yellin, QE Solar, 1 8882870207, [email protected], https://www.qesolar.com

SOURCE QE Solar