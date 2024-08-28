Qemtex Launches Powder Coatings Plant in UAE Targeting Global Market

"With the growing global demand for powder coatings, our new UAE plant is just the first step in Qemtex's international development strategy to become one of the top 10 global producers," Zhandos Temirgali, Chairman of the Board of Directors. Post this

Production capacity expansion will be implemented in two stages: the initial output of 5,000 tons per year will be increased to 10,000 tons during the second stage. Qemtex plans to allocate at least 30% of its production to the UAE domestic market, with the remaining 70% destined for export to GCC, MENA, EU, and US markets.

Alexandr Glukhov, Group CEO, stated: "We've assembled a strong international team of experts with up to 30 years of industry experience from a dozen countries. This allows us to develop innovative, environmentally friendly solutions for clients from all around the world."

The company invested $16 million in production facilities and a state-of-the-art R&D center. This center is designed to become one of the top three powder coatings research facilities in the region.

Experts estimate that the global powder coatings market will grow by 5.5% annually through 2029, creating favorable conditions for the company's ambitious plans. "With the growing global demand for powder coatings, our new UAE plant is just the first step in Qemtex's international development strategy to become one of the top 10 global producers," noted Zhandos Temirgali, Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Media Contact

Iurii Nemtcev, Qemtex Chemical Holding, 971 585995032, [email protected], https://qemtex.com/

SOURCE Qemtex Chemical Holding