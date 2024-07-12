QIAGEN Celebrates Major Expansion in Frederick County, Maryland

"This expansion highlights Frederick County's appeal as a prime location for leading-edge companies and reflects our ongoing commitment to fostering economic development and job creation." - County Executive Jessica Fitzwater. Post this

"This growth enhances our capacity while strengthening our presence in the region. The expanded facility will enable us to further innovate and meet customer demands for our advanced technologies," said Antonio Santos, Senior Vice President and Head of Global Operations at QIAGEN.

"We are excited to have QIAGEN continuing to invest in our community and to have Frederick County be part of their journey," County Executive Jessica Fitzwater said. "This expansion highlights Frederick County's appeal as a prime location for leading-edge companies and reflects our ongoing commitment to fostering economic development and job creation."

QIAGEN's investments in the facility signify a shared vision for innovation, excellence, and community growth. QIAGEN will continue to make important contributions from this site, which includes a range of activities involving next-generation sequencing and genomics at the cutting edge of science, clinical healthcare, and the field of forensics to help improve public safety.

Thank you to Maryland Department of Commerce, Solash Aviles of the Frederick County Economic Development Office and the team at Cushman Wakefield for their efforts to bring this project to fruition.

About Frederick County Office of Economic Development

The Frederick County Office of Economic Development serves as the primary contact for businesses to start, locate and expand. We do this by connecting them with Federal, State, and local resources. We assist in site selection, workforce recruitment and training, incentives, marketing and more.

About QIAGEN

QIAGEN N.V., a Netherlands-based holding company, is the leading global provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. Our sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA and proteins from blood, tissue and other materials. Assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis. Bioinformatics software and knowledge bases interpret data to report relevant, actionable insights. Automation solutions tie these together in seamless and cost-effective workflows. QIAGEN provides solutions to more than 500,000 customers around the world in Molecular Diagnostics (human healthcare) and Life Sciences (academia, pharma R&D and industrial applications, primarily forensics). As of March 31, 2024, QIAGEN employed more than 5,900 people in over 35 locations worldwide. Further information can be found at http://www.qiagen.com.

Media Contact

Britt Swartzlander, Communications Manager, Frederick County Office of Economic Development, 301-600-1056, [email protected], www.discoverfrederickmd.com

SOURCE Frederick County Office of Economic Development