Qikfinger Films to Shoot New Comedy Streamer in Kansas City

Qikfinger Films LLC to Shoot a New Comedy in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Qikfinger Films, a Kansas City production company with genre films streaming on Amazon and multiple platforms, green lit its newest production, "Bunny's Last Xmas," scheduled to be shot January, 2027. Billed as a dark comedy twist on a Hallmark Holiday film, "Bunny's Last Xmas" will feature a KC cast and crew starring regional favorites Gary Neal Johnson, Scott Cordes, Nicole Hall, and Jennifer Mays among others. Written and directed by Andrew Pritzker, Qikfinger Films, long a proponent of indie film and Missouri's new film tax credit, will feature a predominantly Missouri based cast and crew located in and around Kansas City.