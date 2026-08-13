Qikfinger Films to Shoot New Comedy Streamer in Kansas City

Qikfinger Films LLC to Shoot a New Comedy in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo., Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Qikfinger Films, a Kansas City production company with genre films streaming on Amazon and multiple platforms, green lit its newest production, "Bunny's Last Xmas," scheduled to be shot January, 2027. Billed as a dark comedy twist on a Hallmark Holiday film, "Bunny's Last Xmas" will feature a KC cast and crew starring regional favorites Gary Neal Johnson, Scott Cordes, Nicole Hall, and Jennifer Mays among others. Written and directed by Andrew Pritzker, Qikfinger Films, long a proponent of indie film and Missouri's new film tax credit, will feature a predominantly Missouri based cast and crew located in and around Kansas City.
"KC glows at Christmas," said the film's director, Andrew Pritzker. "Big colorful Plaza lights, carriage rides, warmhearted family reunions. It's really a Hallmark town, a Christmas town. And we love what Hallmark does but we're giving it a dark tweak, a dysfunctional family clashing at a traditional family Christmas. Expectations vs. reality, that's where the comedy comes in.
Pritzker went on to cite KC as being one of the best hubs for independent films. "We've put together incredible casts and crews for movies that play around the world," he said. "Big Hollywood's still the biggest dog but film happens everywhere. Especially here."
Media Contact
Andrew Pritzker, Qikfinger Films LLC, 1 3234616093 3234616093, [email protected], https://www.qikfingerfilms.com/
SOURCE Qikfinger Films LLC
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