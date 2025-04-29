Qira and Elmington Property Management Announce New Partnership

Elmington's commitment to providing high-quality living experiences aligns perfectly with Qira's mission to create a more accessible and financially flexible rental market - Revital Gadish, Qira CEO Post this

Through this partnership, residents at Elmington properties will gain access to Qira's suite of innovative solutions, including:

Security Deposit Alternatives and Installment Plans, enabling residents to move in with reduced upfront costs and streamlining onboarding for Elmington's leasing teams.

Flexible Rent Payment Options, including bi-weekly and weekly schedules to match renter cash flow, boosting resident satisfaction and payment consistency.

Actionable Data Insights, to enhance operational efficiency, reduce risk, and support portfolio growth.

"Elmington Property Management is excited to partner with Qira to bring innovative financial solutions to our residents and streamline our operations. We believe this partnership will enhance the overall resident experience and contribute to our continued growth" DeAnna Moore, President of Elmington Property Management.

For more information about Qira and its partnership with Elmington Property Management, please visit www.qira.com and www.elmingtonpm.com

About

Elmington Property Management is a full-service multi-family property management company headquartered in Nashville, TN. We manage a diverse array of housing types, including conventional and affordable, with over 300 properties spanning 29 states. With over 60 different owner partners, Elmington always has our clients' best interests at heart and thinks like an owner when making every decision. At Elmington, we always expect the extraordinary, allowing us to elevate our communities and provide the best service possible for our residents and partners.

Qira is a leading provider of financial technology solutions for the rental housing industry. Its secure, scalable platform streamlines security deposit collection, escrow management, refunds, and flexible rent payments. Qira gives renters unmatched flexibility — including a zero-deposit option, installment plans for traditional deposits, and custom rent schedules — while property owners benefit from operational efficiencies and more reliable rent collection.

Media Contact

Joe Di Re, Qira, 1 425-736-3930, [email protected], Qira.com

