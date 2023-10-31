QIXENT Debuts To Drive Innovation In Insurance With Industry Experienced Leadership

Qixent looks forward to engaging and partnering with others to propel innovation within the insurance sector. Our consultancy can help organizations bring their insurance ideas to fruition and provide the necessary support and guidance so that they thrive in the future. Post this

Through a wealth of expertise and a four-pillar approach focusing on Process, Project, Product, and Profit, Qixent serves the insurance consulting needs of clients with comprehensive services:

Consultation and Strategy Development: Working with emerging and established insurance entities and startups entering the insurance industry, Qixent provides tailored strategies focusing on market penetration.

Innovative Product Development and Filing: Qixent offers unparalleled expertise and end-to-end assistance in P&C insurance product development, regulatory compliance, and market deployment. Along with collaborating with clients to meticulously craft rules that adhere to insurance regulations and carve a competitive edge in the marketplace, our consultancy ensures insurance products are accessible and comprehensive to the end-user and provide a high-quality, user-friendly experience.

Technological Integration: Whether working with a startup or a long-standing insurance company, Qixent strives to integrate the latest solutions into their practices. Along with innovative solutions for efficient claims processing and data security, we specialize in underwriting modernization and customer engagement.

Performance Analysis & Optimization: Post-launch, Qixent collaborates with clients to strategize profitable pathways, identify areas for improvement, and provide product reviews to maximize opportunities.

Designated Licensed Producer of Record: Licensed in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, Qixent can serve as a Designated Licensed Producer for those who do not have an insurance license.

Looking ahead, Qixent will launch its official website and introduce initiatives to bring innovations to the market, with support for ESG, DI, and serving underserved insurance communities. For more information about Qixent or to schedule a meeting during ITC Vegas, contact (312) 379-9282 or email [email protected].

Qixent, led by Founder and Principal Randel Bennett (previously Co-Founder of Sigo Seguros and VP of Strategic Partnerships at Swiss Re), aims to revolutionize the insurance consulting industry. Specializing in property and casualty insurance, Qixent bridges the gap between insurance concepts and profitability. With a commitment to strategic innovation and equitable access to insurance services, Qixent is a partner for those navigating the complexities of the modern insurance landscape.

Brooke Greenwald, Cornerstone Communications, LTD, 240-370-7036, [email protected], www.qixent.com

Janie Gilbert, Qixent, +1-312-379-9594, [email protected], www.qixent.com

