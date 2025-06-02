Qliktag Partners with Crossmint to Enable Tokenization of Unique Phygital Products with Advanced Blockchain and Web3 Capabilities

"This partnership allows us to expand our existing phygital product solutions and offer our users even more powerful blockchain and Web3 functionalities, providing unprecedented transparency, trust and unique digital features that add value to the existing physical products." Post this

"These new features will include deploying custom smart contracts, auto-minting NFT tokens for connected products, claimable tokens, redeemable tokens, on-chain product registration, ownership token transfers, revenue sharing, and the ability to maintain and update product digital twin data on-chain." said Dilip Daswani, Founder & CEO at Qliktag Software. This will be achieved through seamless integration with Crossmint and its robust capabilities for building on-chain Web3 applications.

"We are excited to deepen our collaboration with Crossmint," Dilip adds. "This partnership allows us to expand our existing phygital product solutions and offer our users even more powerful blockchain and Web3 functionalities, providing unprecedented transparency, trust and unique digital features that add value to the existing physical products."

"At Crossmint we are seeing a growing market for tokenization of physical products and there is a need for a secure and chain agnostic solution in the space" comments Ane Izaguirre, Strategy & Growth at Crossmint. "With this partnership, we hope to enable seamless creation of tokenized products on +40 blockchains for brands looking to bring their products into Web3 and comply with growing regulation of transparency & traceability." Ane adds.

"We're seeing an increased interest from innovative brands & smaller creators in developing products that are more personalized, unique and offer digital experiences, to appeal to the newer generation of digital native consumers" comments Neil Sequeira, Cofounder & Director of Product & Marketing at Qliktag. "Blockchain features, smart contracts embedded into products through the use of our unclonable NFC technology, have especially seen a rise in adoption from luxury products, fashion & apparel. These are usually high value items where uniqueness, personalization, authenticity, personal identity & emotional value have significance. These are also the kinds of products that are being tokenized and where the blockchain and web3 with its inherent traceability, trust, and transparency can play an important role." Neil adds.

With the strategic partnership now in effect, the technology teams at Crossmint and Qliktag will work together to implement the integration to pave the way to simplify the process of creating tokenized, connected and phygital products.

About Qliktag Software Inc.

Qliktag Software Inc. is a leading software and technology provider focused on linking physical products with digital twins and secure digital IDs. Headquartered in Newport Beach, California, Qliktag offers creators, brands & manufacturers a complete technology solution to create a new generation of digitally-augmented physical products or physical asset NFTs using unique, uncloneable & verifiable printed electronic tags.

This is done through tokenization of products off-chain on the cloud OR on-chain, digital web links for the assets and the use of secure, unclonable NFC tags which ensure physical product authentication & security. The Qliktag Platform also enables designing innovative digital experiences and web browser micro applications around the tokenized products combining physical & digital experiences and increasing the value of these smart connected products to consumers.

Learn more at https://qliktag.com/

About Crossmint

Crossmint is an all-in-one platform for companies building onchain. Trusted by 40,000+ enterprises and developers, Crossmint abstract blockchain complexity for companies in just a few lines of code. Their suite of products includes wallets-as-a-service, which companies can embed on their sites or apps, tokenization, payments, onchain credentials, Digital Product Passports and other essential building blocks. Supporting 40+ different blockchains, Crossmint makes it easy for companies to leverage blockchain rails and create experiences accessible by mainstream users.

Learn more at: http://www.crossmint.com

