Qnext Corp. Announces Partnership with TD SYNNEX To Distribute FileFlex Enterprise Zero Trust Data Access Technology

Qnext Corp.©, the developer of FileFlex Enterprise™ - an award-winning Red Herring Top 100 global winner for disruptive Zero Trust Data Access (ZTDA) technology - today announced a new partnership with TD SYNNEX, a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem. Through this partnership, TD SYNNEX will offer FileFlex Enterprise to its partner channels to help them accelerate revenue and profitability.

SAN ANTONIO, Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Qnext Corp.©, the developer of FileFlex Enterprise™ - an award-winning Red Herring Top 100 global winner for disruptive Zero Trust Data Access (ZTDA) technology - today announced a new partnership with TD SYNNEX, a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem. Through this partnership, TD SYNNEX will offer FileFlex Enterprise to its partner channels to help them accelerate revenue and profitability.

"Through our new relationship with TD SYNNEX, more organizations can now offer a zero trust solution for data access and sharing - FileFlex Enterprise - the industry's first Windows overlay service that federates the access and governance of unstructured data storage across multiple domain environments in a Zero Trust Architecture," says Larry Hurtado, managing director, USA of Qnext Corp. "This partnership expands Qnext's global reach through TD SYNNEX resellers and partners, especially in key global industries in which TD SYNNEX specializes."

"TD SYNNEX is committed to uniting IT solutions that deliver business outcomes today and unlock growth for the future," Cheryl Day, VP, New Vendor Acquisition, Global Solutions. "With FileFlex Enterprise added to our vast solution portfolio, we're able to enrich the breadth and depth of our data access offerings."

The partnership between Qnext Corp and TD SYNNEX will enable the TD SYNNEX customer base to grow a robust zero trust data security recurring revenue business by providing them with the sales, marketing, and technical support needed to give their clients quality service levels as follows:

Enables TD SYNNEX customers to build and sustain ongoing profitable customer relationships through product discounts, support and access to valuable technology educational content.

TD SYNNEX customers will have access to proven sales and marketing assets including campaigns-in-a-box, pricing and positioning guides.

Access to on-demand instruction programs for technical and sales professionals designed to enhance their zero-trust data cybersecurity knowledge.



For more information on how to add FileFlex Enterprise to your solutions portfolio, contact your TD SYNNEX or Qnext representative.

To learn more about how FileFlex Enterprise helps channel partners, click here.

About Qnext Corp.

Qnext Corp. is the award-winning innovative company behind the industry's first secure zero trust data access (ZTDA) and sharing platform for today's global and diversified remote workforce. FileFlex Enterprise is a new enterprise-scale Windows overlay service that federates the access, sharing and governance of data storage across multiple environments using a Zero Trust Architecture designed to support today's Hybrid-IT enterprise infrastructure. Qnext has begun building a global distribution network of security-focused partners and is a technology partner with Microsoft, Intel and Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE). Follow the hyperlink to learn more about Zero Trust Data Access. For more information visit https://fileflex.com/

Media contact: [email protected]

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX (NYSE: SNX) is a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem. We're an innovative partner helping more than 150,000 customers in 100+ countries to maximize the value of technology investments, demonstrate business outcomes and unlock growth opportunities. Headquartered in Clearwater, Florida, and Fremont, California, TD SYNNEX's 23,500 co-workers are dedicated to uniting compelling IT products, services and solutions from 1,500+ best-in-class technology vendors. Our edge-to-cloud portfolio is anchored in some of the highest-growth technology segments including cloud, cybersecurity, big data/analytics, AI, IoT, mobility and everything as a service. TD SYNNEX is committed to serving customers and communities, and we believe we can have a positive impact on our people and our planet, intentionally acting as a respected corporate citizen. We aspire to be a diverse and inclusive employer of choice for talent across the IT ecosystem. For more information, visit www.TDSYNNEX.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

Safe Harbor Statement

Statements in this news release that are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties which may cause the Company's actual results in future periods to be materially different from any future performance that may be suggested in this release. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release.

Copyright 2023 TD SYNNEX Corporation. All rights reserved. TD SYNNEX, the TD SYNNEX Logo, and all other TD SYNNEX company, product and services names and slogans are trademarks of TD SYNNEX Corporation. Other names and trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Media Contact

Thomas Ward, Qnext Corp., 1 6472620297, [email protected], https://fileflex.com/

SOURCE Qnext Corp.