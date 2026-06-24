QoreAI and ID Privacy AI Partner to Power the Next Generation of the Intelligent Dealerships

"QoreAI creates the intelligence foundation that organizes and activates dealership data, and ID Privacy AI extends that value by enabling autonomous agents to engage customers with the context needed to deliver better outcomes," noted Todd Smith, Chief Executive Officer of QoreAI. Post this

For dealerships, the result is simple: smarter customer interactions, improved operational efficiency, and more consistent engagement across every touchpoint.

"Dealers have spent years accumulating customer data across dozens of disconnected systems," said Todd Smith, Chief Executive Officer of QoreAI. "The challenge has never been collecting data. The challenge has been making it useful. QoreAI creates the intelligence foundation that organizes and activates dealership data, and ID Privacy AI extends that value by enabling autonomous agents to engage customers with the context needed to deliver better outcomes."

As dealerships adopt AI-powered tools, one challenge continues to limit performance: fragmented customer information. Customer records often exist across CRM systems, DMS platforms, service applications, inventory systems, websites, and communication channels. When those systems operate independently, customer interactions become inconsistent and opportunities are missed.

QoreAI solves this challenge by creating a unified dealership intelligence layer that connects and organizes operational data across the dealership ecosystem. This foundation gives connected applications, workflows, and AI agents access to a more complete view of the customer and the business.

When connected to QoreAI, ID Privacy AI's autonomous agents can leverage broader customer context including vehicle ownership history, service activity, communication history, inventory interests, and other dealership data points to support more informed customer interactions.

"AI agents are only as effective as the information they can act on," said Albert Thompson, Chief Executive Officer of ID Privacy AI. "Context is what transforms automation into intelligence. By combining our autonomous agent platform with QoreAI's dealership intelligence foundation, dealers gain the ability to deliver more relevant, timely, and personalized engagement across every customer touchpoint."

ID Privacy AI's autonomous agents support inbound and outbound customer engagement across voice, SMS, email, and web channels. The platform assists dealerships with lead follow-up, appointment scheduling, service retention, recall outreach, customer support, and other operational workflows.

By pairing autonomous execution with a unified intelligence foundation, dealerships can reduce information silos, improve customer continuity, and create a more connected operating environment where every interaction contributes to a more complete understanding of the customer. As automotive retail moves toward an AI-driven future, QoreAI and ID Privacy AI believe success will not be determined by who has the most AI agents, but by which dealerships build the strongest intelligence foundation beneath them.

About QoreAI

QoreAI is the dealership intelligence platform for automotive retail. The company helps dealerships organize, unify, and activate data across DMS, CRM, inventory, service, marketing, website, and operational systems. By creating a single intelligence foundation for the dealership, QoreAI enables better decision-making, cleaner data operations, more effective AI deployment, and greater ownership of dealership information assets. For more information, visit qoreai.com.

About ID Privacy AI

ID Privacy AI is an autonomous agent platform built for automotive retail. The company deploys AI-powered agents across voice, SMS, email, and web channels to automate customer engagement, appointment scheduling, lead follow-up, and operational workflows. ID Privacy AI is certified by Nissan, Infiniti, and Mitsubishi and supports enterprise-scale automotive deployments across North America. For more information, visit idprivacy.ai.

Media Contacts:

QoreAI

Peyton Hoffman

[email protected]

ID Privacy AI

Albert Thompson

[email protected]

Media Contact

Peyton Hoffman, QoreAI, 1 7577484533, [email protected], https://qoreai.com/

SOURCE QoreAI