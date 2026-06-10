QoreAI Launches Industry-First Dealership Data Platform, Announces Lokam.ai as First Native Agentic Partner

As Automotive Retail Enters the Agentic AI Era, QoreAI Establishes the Foundational Data Infrastructure Layer Powering It

ORLANDO, Fla., June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- QoreAI today announced the launch of its unified dealership data platform and the addition of Lokam.ai, an autonomous voice AI company built for automotive retail, as its first native agentic application partner. The announcement marks a defining moment for the automotive retail industry: for the first time, dealers have access to a foundational data infrastructure layer that is purpose-built for the dealership on which AI agents, operational tools, and marketing systems can run from a single, unified, dealer-owned data center.

The partnership is the first public demonstration of QoreAI's platform thesis: that the automotive retail industry needs what enterprise software has long understood — a single infrastructure layer that owns and organizes the data, and an open ecosystem where best-in-class tools plug in on top of it. QoreAI is that layer for dealerships.

"Every major technology wave produces one infrastructure company that wins by owning the data layer," said Todd Smith, Chief Executive Officer of QoreAI and author of The Intelligent Dealership: How AI and Data Transform Automotive Retail. "Salesforce did it for enterprise CRM. Stripe did it for payments. Databricks did it for enterprise AI. No one has done it for automotive retail — until now. Dealers today are running 12, 15, sometimes 20 separate tools, each one creating its own data silo, each one requiring its own integration, and none of them producing the clean, unified data that AI agents need to actually work. QoreAI is the platform that ends that era. We organize a dealer's entire data universe — DMS, CRM, inventory, payroll, digital channels — into a single, structured, dealer-owned data center. Lokam.ai is the first agentic application running natively on that platform, and it is a proof point for what becomes possible when AI finally has the data infrastructure it requires."

The Infrastructure Problem Automotive Retail Has Never Solved

Automotive dealerships operate some of the most data-intensive businesses in American commerce — managing customer relationships, vehicle inventory, financing, service operations, payroll, and multi-channel marketing simultaneously. Yet the technology infrastructure underlying most dealerships remains deeply fragmented: critical data lives in disconnected systems, AI tools layer on top of siloed data rather than unified data, and dealers have historically had little ownership or control over the data their own businesses generate.

QoreAI was built to solve this at the infrastructure level. The platform consolidates data from a dealer's DMS, CRM, inventory management, payroll, digital advertising channels, and more into a single, clean, structured data layer — purpose-built for the operational and AI demands of modern automotive retail. Rather than adding to a dealer's technology footprint, QoreAI reduces it: third-party applications, AI agents, and operational tools connect directly to QoreAI's unified data center, eliminating the redundant integrations and independent data repositories that define today's dealership technology stack. QoreCloud™ — QoreAI's core connectivity infrastructure — currently powers integrations with more than 200 dealership tools across advertising, marketing, operations, and now autonomous AI.

The model is deliberately platform-native. Where enterprise software companies spent decades convincing businesses to migrate to a new system of record, QoreAI meets dealers where their data already lives — then organizes it, cleans it, and makes it available to every tool in the dealer's stack through a single, plug-and-play connection layer. Dealers retain full ownership and control of their data. Every new tool that connects compounds the value of the data already inside the platform.

Lokam.ai: The First Agentic Application on the QoreAI Platform

Lokam.ai, a voice-first AI follow up platform purpose-built for automotive retail, becomes the first agentic AI application to operate natively on QoreAI's data infrastructure. Because Lokam.ai runs directly on QoreAI's unified data layer, dealers activate Lokam.ai's autonomous voice agents without a separate integration, a secondary data pipeline, or a new data repository — the model that has historically defined AI deployments in automotive retail and the fragmentation that comes with it.

"By placing Lokam.ai inside QoreAI, dealers can now activate Lokam.ai against their existing unified data without standing up a separate integration," said Muhammed Saleeq, Lokam.ai's Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder. "Lokam.ai's voice agent reads from the same clean customer record that QoreAI has already assembled from the DMS and CRM, which means the call lands with full context and clean data."

In practice, Lokam.ai's autonomous agents re-engage unsold showroom leads, follow up with service customers within 24 hours of a dealership visit, and actively manage dealership reputation — all operating from the same verified, real-time customer record available to every other tool in the dealer's stack. In turn, it helps dealers sell more cars and increase service retention.

Intelligence generated by Lokam.ai — CSI trends, customer objections, upsell signals, re-engagement outcomes — writes back into QoreAI's unified data layer, where it becomes available to every other connected tool and compounds over time. The combined solution is compatible with Dealertrack, Dealer Vault, CDK, and Authenticom.

"We deployed Lokam.ai across both of our stores, and the results spoke for themselves within weeks," said Scott Falcone, Owner of World Auto Group. "Our service department Google ratings climbed from 4.0 and 4.1 to 4.6 and 4.7 in under five weeks at World Kia Joliet and World Hyundai Matteson. Both stores now sit at 4.8. On the sales side, the AI has been calling back unsold traffic and re-engaging customers we would have otherwise lost — producing an additional 15 to 20 vehicle sales per month. That's $50K+ in gross per month that would have been missed."

About QoreAI

QoreAI is the unified data infrastructure platform for automotive retail. The company is building the foundational layer that gives dealerships ownership and control of their own data — consolidating DMS, CRM, inventory, payroll, digital channels, and more into a single, clean, structured data center that any tool, integration, or AI agent can leverage without creating a new data silo. QoreAI's plug-and-play platform model reduces dealer technology costs, eliminates redundant integrations, and creates a compounding data asset that grows more valuable with every connected application. As automotive retail enters the era of agentic AI — where autonomous workers operate across every dealership function — QoreAI provides the data infrastructure those agents require to perform reliably and at scale. QoreAI partners with dealership groups across North America to help retailers own their data, rationalize their technology stack, and unlock the full strategic value of AI. For more information, visit qoreai.com.

About Lokam.ai

Lokam.ai is a voice-first AI follow-up platform built to help automotive dealerships retain service customers and sell more cars. After every service visit, Lokam.ai's voice agents call customers for a natural conversation in place of a survey, flag unhappy customers to management in real time so the dealership can act before they defect, and send Google review links to happy ones automatically. On the sales side, Lokam.ai re-engages unsold showroom traffic, uncovers the honest objections that never surfaced on the floor, and hands the team deals that are still worth closing. For more information, visit lokam.ai.

Media Contact- QoreAI

Peyton Hoffman

[email protected]

Media Contact- Lokam.ai

Name Nabeela Aysen

Email: [email protected]

Media Contact

Peyton Hoffman, QoreAI, 1 7577484533, [email protected], https://www.qoreai.com/

SOURCE QoreAI