QoreAITM Joins Leading Retail Automotive Technical Standards Association, STAR

"AI will transform automotive retail, but only if the industry gets data access, security, and interoperability right. That's why STAR Standards may be the most important organization shaping the next decade of automotive technology." said Todd Smith, QoreAI's Chief Executive Officer. Post this

QoreAI's cutting-edge dealership data infrastructure combines AI-powered customer insights, with automated data hygiene, centralized data infrastructure, and marketing tools to maximize ROI with faster conversions. By leveraging over 1,000 data points, QoreAI has created the industry's first predictive AI platform for retail automotive dealerships. With QoreCloudTM, a dealer's CRM, DMS, website, and marketing tools are unified into one collective set of actionable workflows effortlessly.

"As AI capabilities rapidly expand across the automotive retail ecosystem, industry collaboration around data standards becomes increasingly critical," said Steve Zadoorian, Executive Director of STAR. "QoreAI brings an innovative perspective on how predictive AI and unified data infrastructure can improve dealership operations, and we are excited to have them contribute to the development of the standards that will enable scalable and secure AI adoption across retail automotive."

QoreAI will play an integral role in STAR's evolving AI Workgroup and member meetings, collaborating with other members regarding AI guidance and standards for the automotive industry.

About QoreAI

QoreAI is building the intelligence infrastructure that powers AI in automotive retail. The platform organizes and structures dealership data across systems such as DMS, CRM, inventory, and digital channels, transforming fragmented dealership data into operational intelligence. By enabling dealers to operationalize their data, QoreAI allows automotive retailers to make faster decisions, improve efficiency, and apply AI across sales, service, and inventory operations.

QoreAI works with dealership groups across North America to help retailers turn their operational data into actionable intelligence that improves performance and customer outcomes. For more information, visit qoreai.com.

About STAR

Standards for Technology in Automotive Retail (STAR) is a nonprofit organization whose members include dealers, original equipment manufacturers, retail system providers, and automotive-related industry organizations. STAR uses non-proprietary technology (IT) standards as a catalyst in fulfilling the business information needs of dealers and manufacturers while reducing the time and effort required to support related activities. Collectively, STAR develops industry standards and emerging technologies for the benefit of retail automotive dealers. Incorporated in 2001, STAR defines industry standards for automotive retail, standard architecture that supports global data interoperability, and standardizes the dealership IT infrastructure. To learn more about joining STAR, please visit starstandard.org or follow the latest updates on LinkedIn.

Media Relations:

Peyton Hoffman

CP Consulting Group

[email protected]

Media Contact

Peyton Hoffman, STAR Standard, 1 7577484533, [email protected], www.starstandard.org

SOURCE STAR Standard