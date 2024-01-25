Qortex Announces Key Leadership Appointments amid Dramatic Growth Signaling Increased Demand for Pioneering AI Solutions

"This is a time of exciting change and development in media and advertising, and like all of us at Qortex, I am ecstatic to be on a team truly changing the game...it's only the beginning, and we all can't wait for what comes next." Vanessa Eng, Head of Programmatic, Qortex. Post this

"We are thrilled to add these world-class leaders to help us level up as an organization," said Zack Rosenberg, Co-Founder and CEO of Qortex. "Each brings something unique to Qortex that will help us create more opportunities for our partners to win the moment™."

Qortex's patent-pending, AI-enabled, multimodal sensory capabilities revolutionized the use of IVA by making it possible for users to rapidly and accurately search, categorize, correlate and curate video "moments" at scale – regardless of volume, time, language or context. Qortex's current client base spans dozens of companies across multiple sectors.

Since the start of 2023, Qortex has:

Achieved exponential revenue growth of 347%;

Opened a new headquarters in Manhattan ;

; Doubled employee headcount; and

Added more than 60 partners across brands, agencies, demand-side platforms (DSPs) and supply-side platforms (SSPs).

In her role as Head of Programmatic, Eng will work closely with Qortex portfolio brands to increase revenue through their use of video advertising. This includes activating Qortex's On-Stream™ in-video experiences across brand ad campaigns. Eng has worked across advertising and media for nearly a decade, including her position prior to Qortex as Vice President, Programmatic Revenue Strategy & Operations at Enthusiast Gaming.

Abbatiello brings more than two decades of experience in digital media, leading global teams to drive substantial revenue growth across diverse platforms. He has a unique skillset having worked across multiple core competencies including web, CTV, AdvancedTV and DOOH innovation, as well as strategic partnerships. Previous roles for Abbatiello include VP Audience & Distribution Management at SpotX, VP Advanced TV at Beachfront Media and Global SVP of Publisher Solutions for Hivestack.

Cannizzaro joins Qortex after several years on the yield operations team at revenue amplification company Playwire. Cannizzaro will work directly with publishers and partners utilizing Qortex's IVA platform to maximize revenue opportunities and identify optimal demand sources.

Throughout her career, Ton has played key roles at startups to increase brand awareness and market penetration, as well as achieve funding and growth goals. She was previously Head of Brand at EasyPost, where Ton led the repositioning of the company for the enterprise market. Ton will lead marketing initiatives at Qortex as the company continues to pursue aggressive expansion in 2024 and meet increased industry demand for IVA solutions.

As Eng explained, "This is a time of exciting change and development in media and advertising, and like all of us at Qortex, I am ecstatic to be on a team truly changing the game. While 2023 was an exceptional year for Qortex, it's only the beginning, and we all can't wait for what comes next."

