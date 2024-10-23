QR Tiger Generates Smart Form Builder and QR Code Generator to Enhance Data-Driven Business Solutions

QR Tiger's TIGER FORM Enhances Online Form Capabilities for Modern Businesses

NEW YORK, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Reports from FormStory indicate web forms as an effective tool for 50 percent of marketers and businesses rely heavily on data to power their growth and efficiency, making online forms vital in collecting customer feedback, event registration, and lead generation.

The looming concerns about traditional form creators; outdated form software, security threats, and limited customization, have led QR Tiger, a leading QR code generator platform, to an innovative QR Code-powered solution—TIGER FORM, a free online form builder and form QR code generator that makes the creation and sharing easy so businesses can lead in data-driven innovation.

Why TIGER FORM?, Transforming Operations Across Industries, Built for Modern Business

TIGER FORM offers a powerful platform to create functional and customizable forms which automatically embeds into dynamic QR codes, and a secure medium for businesses, giving them full control over their information, ensuring privacy and compliance with internal policies.

Benjamin Claeys, CEO of QR TIGER, emphasized the company's commitment to data security, highlighting that TIGER FORM was designed to provide a secure and reliable platform for collecting and managing information, while safeguarding data integrity.

TIGER FORM brings a fresh and flexible approach to online form building, enhancing how businesses acquire data, increase customer satisfaction and optimize internal tasks.

With key features like password protection, tri-mode online form sharing, data tracking, batch creation, ad targeting, and over a hundred pre-designed form templates.

Form QR codes allow people to scan and fill out forms from mobile devices, to swiftly gather information and stay connected. It's intuitive and user-friendly, allowing anyone to effortlessly create forms, regardless of skill level.

Transforming operations across industries

TIGER FORM is adaptive to a wide range of applications across different fields.

Hospitals, Retail Stores, Construction Sites, HR, Utilities, and Service providers in general can maximize benefits like process streamlining, efficiently managing projects, and gathering information or survey feedback through web forms.

Many institutions and companies have already used form QR codes to automate tasks, track attendance, provide evaluation surveys, and create an interactive work and learning environment.

Built for modern business

TIGER FORM is elevating how industries streamline their data collection processes and form management workflows, continuing to set the standard for innovation in the digital and QR code technology landscape.

This form builder offers a free trial plan and users have the option to upgrade at any time.

For more information, visit https://www.form-qr-code-generator.com/ or contact Benjamin Claeys ([email protected])

Media Contact

Benjamin Claeys, QR TIGER, 888-888-8888, [email protected], https://www.form-qr-code-generator.com/

SOURCE QR TIGER