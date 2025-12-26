Qryptonic Finds Every Fortune 1000 Environment Assessed Contained Critical Cryptographic Vulnerabilities

NIST warns post-quantum cryptography migration will be "much larger in scale" than prior transitions as all public-key algorithms must be replaced. New federal guidance calls for automated cryptographic discovery tools. Qryptonic's 2025 assessments found an average of 47 critical vulnerabilities per Fortune 1000 engagement. Under its $2M Quantum Penetration Challenge, $0 has been paid out because every environment assessed produced critical findings. Guide available at qryptonic.com/nist-alignment.

MIAMI, Dec. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CISA advisor warns leadership teams need plans now as NIST calls post-quantum migration "much larger in scale" than prior transitions

Every Fortune 1000 environment Qryptonic assessed in 2025 contained critical cryptographic vulnerabilities. The average engagement uncovered 47 findings with CVSS scores of 7.0 or higher. Under Qryptonic's $2 Million Quantum Penetration Challenge, zero dollars have been paid out.

These findings arrive as the National Institute of Standards and Technology warns that the post-quantum cryptography transition will be "much larger in scale" than previous transitions because all public-key algorithms must be replaced. In NIST Cybersecurity White Paper CSWP 39, published December 19, NIST notes that historical cryptographic transitions have taken decades. The complete transition from Triple DES to AES took 23 years.

"The question isn't whether quantum disruption will reshape cybersecurity," said Dr. David Mussington, Executive Assistant Director for Infrastructure Security at the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency and strategic advisor to Qryptonic. "It's whether leadership teams have a plan in place before that moment arrives. Qryptonic is helping close that gap."

What Qryptonic Found

Across 50+ enterprise assessments in financial services, healthcare, energy, and government sectors, Qryptonic identified and neutralized more than 300 critical vulnerabilities before exploitation. Common findings included weak or deprecated algorithms protecting production data, exposed or mismanaged keys, broken certificate practices, and configuration states that materially reduced security strength.

NIST's new guidance calls for integrated and automated cryptographic discovery tools. Most enterprises lack them. NIST recommends an assets-centric inventory covering application code, libraries, software, hardware, firmware, communication protocols, and enterprise services. Without this visibility, organizations cannot know what needs to migrate or how long migration will take.

How Qryptonic Responds

Q-Scout delivers cryptographic inventory across cloud, data center, and operational technology environments within seven days.

Q-Strike validates vulnerabilities through simultaneous testing across AWS Braket, IBM Quantum, Azure Quantum, and other quantum platforms.

Q-Solve produces board-ready migration roadmaps designed for repeatable crypto -agility operations.

-agility operations. LLM26, a 70-billion parameter model specialized in cryptography, accelerates discovery and remediation at enterprise scale.

Qryptonic has published a Crypto Agility Readiness Guide mapping its methodology to NIST CSWP 39. The guide is available at qryptonic.com/contact.

About Qryptonic

Qryptonic delivers enterprise post-quantum security through integrated cryptographic discovery, quantum penetration testing, and migration advisory services. Leadership includes former commanders of U.S. nuclear forces, CISA infrastructure executives, CIA and DIA intelligence leaders, and senior technologists from Microsoft and Intel. Headquartered in Miami with a research center in Be'er Sheva, Israel.

