QSimulate and Japan Tobacco Announce Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Small Molecule Drug Discovery Technologies

QSimulate's leading simulation technologies will enhance JT's proprietary AI-driven drug discovery approaches.

BOSTON, Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Quantum Simulation Technologies, Inc. (QSimulate) and Japan Tobacco Inc. (JT) today announced a strategic partnership to accelerate AI-driven small molecule drug discovery technologies. In this partnership, QSimulate integrates its world-leading simulation technologies into JT's proprietary AI drug discovery approaches to further accelerate drug discovery R&D techniques and deliver on JT's goal of creating innovative, original drugs to support patients in the shortest time possible.

JT has a pharmaceutical business which focuses on small-molecule drug discovery that aims to create "first-in-class" drugs and deliver them to patients. To expedite the drug discovery process, JT has been pushing forward the exclusively distinctive AI-driven discovery approach. See, for example, the scientific article on the integrated Quantum and AI system (AQDnet).

One of the challenges for AI-based drug discovery approaches, however, is that the data available to train AI models for drug discovery is limited and the acquisition of the data is expensive, unlike those for language models. Physics-based simulation is a key enabler for AI-based drug discovery as it can alleviate the problem by providing a better representation of the behavior of drug molecules and thereby reducing the complexity of underlying scientific problems. In this partnership, QSimulate provides its leading quantum simulation technology to reduce these complexities for JT as they advance their AI-based drug discovery initiatives.

Masaru Tateno, CSO of JT, Central Pharmaceutical Research Institute, says, "We have created a platform for our AI-driven drug discovery technologies that are intensively integrated and unified with physics-based simulation." He continues, "We understand the importance of such supercomputing techniques very well. The partnership with QSimulate will strengthen our leading position to further create, original, first-in-class small-molecule drugs."

Toru Shiozaki, CEO of QSimulate, agrees: "We at QSimulate believe that our physics-based simulation technologies play an important role in AI-based drug discovery processes because they provide reliable data to be used in the training of AI models and allow for accurate assessment of AI predictions. I look forward to providing our technology to JT to accelerate their discovery processes."

About QSimulate:

Headquartered in Boston, MA, QSimulate is a leader in quantum simulation technology for drug discovery and other industry research and development. The company offers a range of products and services designed to leverage the power of quantum mechanics to solve industrial-scale problems like never before. To learn more, visit https://qsimulate.com/, or contact QSimulate at [email protected].

About JT:

JT commenced its pharmaceutical business in 1987 with its mission to create original and innovative drugs for patients suffering from diseases around the world. To learn more, visit https://www.jt.com/about/division/pharma/index.html.

Media Contact

Toru Shiozaki, QSimulate, 1 617-221-8622, [email protected]

SOURCE QSimulate