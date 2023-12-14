QSM Diagnostics Enters Distribution Agreement with Cenversa

The strategic collaboration enables veterinarians to effectively use new technologies and make the most of diagnostic solutions.

BOSTON, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- QSM Diagnostics, a diagnostic device company that helps veterinarians improve their diagnoses and treatment plans to provide better animal care and pet owner satisfaction, has signed a distribution agreement with Cenversa the parent company of Cenquip Pty Ltd, Australia's leader in innovative veterinary equipment and digital imaging solutions for animal health professionals.

Aside from providing access to QSM's suite of diagnostic tools, the partnership will provide veterinary professionals with training programs and additional resources that allow them to effectively use new technologies and make the most of diagnostic solutions.

"At Cenversa, we are always looking to innovate when it comes to animal care and health. That's why it is very important for us to have a strategic partner like QSM Diagnostics, as we recognize the importance of proper and timely diagnosis of bacterial infections. And undoubtedly, the technology behind products like Otter will be a game-changer for the treatment of Pseudomonas infections in Australia and New Zealand," commented James Arnold, COO of Cenversa.

The synergy will enable more veterinarians and clinics to have access to QSM's innovative diagnostic solutions, leading to improvements in the efficiency and speed of veterinary diagnoses.

"We're very excited to partner with Cenversa and their amazing team," says Ed Goluch, Ph.D., Founder and CEO of QSM Diagnostics. "Our goal has always been to change how bacterial infections are diagnosed and treated. We're very excited about how this partnership can help improve the quality of care for companion animals in Australia and New Zealand."

QSM's current product lineup includes the Otter eQ, a breakthrough in-clinic diagnostic tool for Pseudomonas measurement, and a suite of mail-in testing kits, which include FetchDx Animal Ear Cytology with Culture, Fecal tests, Wound tests, and Canine/Feline specific kits for Urinalysis with Culture and Sensitivity.

These kits help veterinarians with:

time management

wellness and annual exams

home re-checks

telehealth use

monitoring chronic conditions and medications

ABOUT QSM DIAGNOSTICS

Boston, Massachusetts-based QSM Diagnostics is fundamentally changing how infections are diagnosed and treated. The company's patented technology allows veterinarians to provide better patient treatment and helps mitigate the spread of antimicrobial resistance by making testing faster and easier. QSM's products also increase pet owners' engagement and improve drug administration compliance by educating and involving owners in their pet's health. QSM diagnostics have won multiple animal health industry awards, including the 2021 Animal Health Innovation Award and the 2022 Purina Pet Care Innovation Prize.

About Cenversa

Cenversa is totally dedicated to enriching people's lives by supporting the wellness of animals and pets. Working in harmony with our business partners, Cenversa's role is to provide a central source of supply for products and services across a diversified group of companies to our highly valued shareholders and customers. These include veterinarians, pet retail specialists, animal health professionals and pet owners.

