Q/Solutions Partners with SAASTEPS to Automate Payment Processing + Reduce AR Collections

Everything changed for Portwood once he decided to invest in digital tools to help with automation and payment processing. After diligently researching CRM providers, Portwood decided upon Salesforce CRM, which helped tremendously with his customer outreach. Although Portwood is new to Salesforce, he quickly learned the differences (and monumental advantages) to using Salesforce native apps, which is how he found SAASTEPS' payment processing solution.

SAASTEPS products offered Portwood everything his business needed within his budget, but it was his meeting with CEO Tim Beck that solidified his relationship with the SaaS company. "Tim was genuinely excited about my business, how I grew it from nothing, and how SAASTEPS could help me automate my operations," said Portwood.

Full implementation of SAASTEPS is still under way, but Portwood is already experiencing dramatic benefits. "[SAASRAM is] really a perfect fit for businesses like mine that have unique invoicing/billing needs. It's so much easier for my customers to pay their bills. It's going to dramatically decrease the time in which I get paid. It will free up time a lot of time I used to have to devote to generating emails and invoices," said Portwood.

"This is the SAASTEPS way – helping businesses automate operations so that they can experience growth with ease. Their success really is our success and I couldn't be more excited to help take Q/Solutions to the next level," said Beck.

