QSR Automations by Crunchtime Partners with CBS NorthStar to Take KitchenAI's Predictive Intelligence to Operators Worldwide

"This partnership brings two complementary strengths together," said Jennifer Karpinsky, VP of Business Development. "KitchenAI's predictive engine gives operators a new level of clarity, helping them anticipate challenges instead of reacting to them. Together, we're reshaping how kitchens operate." Post this

Developed by CBS NorthStar, KitchenAI uses item-level cooking data, KDS activity, historical trends, and real-time operational pacing to forecast order readiness with high accuracy. The result is a smarter, more efficient kitchen that stays in sync across dine-in, takeout, delivery, and third-party channels.

A Partnership Built on Operator Value

"QSR Automations has long been a trusted leader in kitchen operations technology, and partnering with them brings KitchenAI to operators who are ready for predictive intelligence not just dashboards," said Jeremy Julian, Chief Revenue Officer of CBS NorthStar. "We're aligned in our belief that kitchens should be proactive, not reactive, and this partnership accelerates that shift for the entire industry."

As part of the collaboration, QSR Automations will offer KitchenAI to its customers as an advanced intelligence layer, designed to work alongside existing kitchen systems and help brands improve their accuracy, throughput, and operational consistency.

Why KitchenAI + QSR Automations Makes Sense for Operators

Together, the two companies provide operators with:

Predictive, real-time order readiness forecasting

Improved pickup, delivery, and carry-out accuracy

Operational insights at the item, station, and store level

Agnostic connectivity across POS, KDS, and online ordering platforms

Tools to dynamically adjust kitchen pacing and order acceptance

By combining QSR Automations' workflow expertise with KitchenAI's predictive intelligence, restaurants gain a more complete operational picture, one that allows them to make faster decisions, reduce delays, and improve both guest and employee satisfaction.

"This partnership brings two complementary strengths together," said Jennifer Karpinsky, VP of Business Development. "KitchenAI's predictive engine gives operators a new level of clarity, helping them anticipate challenges instead of reacting to them. Together, we're reshaping how kitchens operate."

KitchenAI, created by CBS NorthStar, is now available through QSR Automations as part of their expanded technology offering worldwide. Restaurants and partners can learn more at cbnorthstar.com or by contacting their QSR Automations representative.

About CBS NorthStar

CBS NorthStar is a leading restaurant technology platform built for operators who need flexibility, real support, and solutions that adapt to the way they run their business—not the other way around. With decades of hospitality experience and a suite of products designed to streamline operations, NorthStar delivers real-world tools for real-world restaurants.

About QSR Automations

QSR Automations is the global leader in kitchen workflow optimization and restaurant automation technology. Powering some of the largest brands in the world, QSR Automations helps restaurants deliver consistent, efficient, and elevated guest experiences at scale.

Media Contact

Allie Haskell, CBS NorthStar, 1 9493404331, [email protected], www.cbsnorthstar.com

SOURCE CBS NorthStar