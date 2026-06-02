QStar Integrates with BeeGFS to Reduce Storage Costs Through Intelligent Archiving

"BeeGFS delivers exceptional performance for demanding HPC and AI workloads, and QStar extends that value with intelligent lifecycle management for inactive data." Post this

The integration uses the BeeGFS Data Management API (DMAPI) to provide QStar Network Migrator with direct access to file metadata without requiring traditional file system scans, significantly reducing scan times and minimizing performance impact on primary storage systems.

Organizations can define migration policies using metadata attributes such as last access time, file ownership, group membership, size or file type. Files may be copied or migrated transparently while maintaining user access through lightweight links or stubs to one or more NFS archive destinations.

These archive destinations are commonly managed by QStar Archive Manager, which provides NFS-based archive gateways with intelligent caching and support for tape libraries, cloud platforms and object storage systems. Replication options allow organizations to protect archived data across multiple tape libraries or combinations of tape, cloud and object storage for enhanced resilience and long-term retention.

As AI, analytics and HPC environments continue to generate unprecedented volumes of data, organizations are increasingly seeking scalable solutions that balance high-performance storage with cost-efficient long-term retention.

"BeeGFS delivers exceptional performance for demanding HPC and AI workloads, and QStar extends that value with intelligent lifecycle management for inactive data," said Riccardo Finotti, CEO of QStar Technologies. "Together, we help organizations optimize storage infrastructure, reduce costs and implement scalable long-term archive strategies."

"Modern HPC and AI infrastructures require storage solutions that can scale efficiently while supporting diverse data management strategies," said Frank Herold, CEO of ThinkParQ. "The integration with QStar gives BeeGFS customers greater flexibility to manage long-term data growth while maintaining the performance and scalability required for active workloads."

QStar Technologies will feature its intelligent archiving software at ISC2026 in Booth B20, June 23 - 25, in Hamburg, Germany. The BeeGFS parallel file system will be featured at the Fraunhofer ITWM Booth L40.

About QStar Technologies

QStar is the leading global provider of enterprise-class archive and data management software solutions. Our software virtualizes any archive technology behind a file system or S3-compatible interface, making the entire archive appear as one or more NAS disks or cloud buckets. Archived data is easily accessible and secure for years to come. www.qstar.com

About BeeGFS

BeeGFS is one of the leading parallel cluster file systems, developed with a strong focus on performance and designed for very easy installation and management. If I/O-intensive workloads are your problem, BeeGFS is the solution. For more information, visit www.beegfs.io

QStar Technologies and the QStar logo are trademarks of QStar Technologies, Inc. All other trademarks used herein are the property of their respective owners.

©2026 QStar Technologies, Inc. All rights reserved.

Media Contact

Linda Dellett, QStar Technologies, 1 3034399398, [email protected], http://www.qstar.com/

SOURCE QStar Technologies