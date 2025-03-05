QUACK! New Children's Book Brings Life to a True Story of an Unexpected Friendship Between a Woman and a Wild Duck

Written to encourage children to appreciate nature and build meaningful connections with the world around them

FREEBURG, Ill., March 5, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sometimes, the most unexpected friendships can bring the greatest of joys. When meeting "Daisy", a wild duck, author Barbara Brueggemann didn't realize at first that she had received a gift from nature that would fill her heart in ways she never imagined. In honor of the bond they had, she publishes her new children's book, "Daisy: A true story of a Brave Duck."

From the moment Daisy arrived, a connection began to form. Meeting at Brueggemann's local park, Daisy recognized her name and would fly to Brueggemann whenever called. Their days were spent together by the pond, sharing quiet moments of companionship. However, after a year and a half, the time came for Daisy to leave, reminding readers about the natural cycle of life and the beauty found in every stage.

"I wanted to tell Daisy's perspective as the book captures her growth and newfound sense of adventure while remaining uncertainty," said Brueggemann. "The pond, a place of comfort and companionship eventually becomes a stepping-stone for a new chapter in her life."

By sharing Daisy's story, Brueggemann hopes to inspire young readers to value the natural world and embrace the friendships that may come in unexpected forms. Written for her young granddaughter who loves animals of all kinds, this tale is meant for bedtime, shared in a classroom, and aims to be a lasting impact on the hearts of children and parents alike.

"I want to encourage children to appreciate the natural world, embrace change with an open heart, and find comfort in knowing that every farewell is part of a great journey."

"Daisy: A true story of a Brave Duck"

By Barbara Brueggemann

ISBN: 9781665768566 (softcover); 9781665768580 (hardcover); 9781665768573 (electronic)

Available at Author Website, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Barbara Brueggemann grew up in St. Libory, Ill., where she spent many weekends at her grandparents' farm where her fondness for all creatures began. She met Daisy while walking the trail at Freeburg Park and created a bond. She is a mother and grandmother who currently lives in Freeburg, Ill. with her husband, Mike. To learn more, please visit https://authorwebservices-temp3.net/ArchwayPublishing/860213/.

