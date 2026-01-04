Quad Cities Tax Experts With 40 Years of Experience Explain New Federal Tax Law and What It Means for Refunds

"The new tax law is massive and complex, but when it's handled correctly, many taxpayers could see bigger refunds," said James Fromi, President of AmeriFile Tax Centers.Moline, IL & Davenport. IA Post this

"This tax law is massive, complex, and confusing — but if it's handled correctly, many taxpayers could see bigger refunds," said James Fromi, President of AmeriFile Tax Centers. With the complex tax law, many people are confused and already asking questions such as:

Will I get a bigger refund this year?

How does the new tax law affect my withholding?

Is there really no tax on tips or overtime?

What changed for seniors and retirees?

Is the Child Tax Credit & EIC bigger this year?

What do I need to bring to make sure my return is done right?

Answers to these questions and more can be found at AmeriFile Tax Centers - Tax Preparation in Moline & Davenport

AmeriFile has a long history of navigating major federal tax changes. The company's owners created Taxbyte Software, in 1981, one of the country's first computer tax software and submitted some of the earliest electronically filed tax returns to the IRS.

"We've seen major tax law changes before, and experience matters when the rules change," Fromi said. "Small mistakes can delay refunds or cost taxpayers money."

For four decades, AmeriFile has served families and small businesses throughout the Quad Cities, helping clients adapt to new tax regulations while maximizing refunds and avoiding costly errors.

The firm is also known for its community involvement. AmeriFile was founded on giving back to the community. AmeriFile has been able to donate over $350,000 to the Quad Cities United Way and is now donating $5 for every new tax return to local animal shelters. This should result in thousands of dollars donated to help our struggling shelters find homes for lovable animals! Also, AmeriFile, for our 40th Birthday, is giving all clients a Gift Pack valued at over $55! Featuring FREE food from Jersey Mike's, Happy Joe's, and more from Quad Cities businesses.

AmeriFile offers multiple convenient options for taxpayers, including in-person appointments, secure online upload, and a unique drive-thru tax preparation window used by thousands of clients each year. Stay safe and warm in your car, drop your tax docs off at the window, and go about your day. No appt needed!

ABOUT AMERIFILE TAX CENTERS

Founded in 1986, AmeriFile Tax Centers is a locally owned Quad Cities tax preparation company with offices in Illinois and Iowa. Known for innovation, experience, and community involvement, AmeriFile has helped generations of taxpayers navigate an ever-changing tax landscape. "Learn more about AmeriFile Tax Centers or visit its Google Business Profile for hours, locations, and updates."

MEDIA CONTACT

James Fromi

President

AmeriFile Tax Centers

Phone: 309-762-8087

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.amerifile.com

Media Contact

James Fromi, Amerifile Tax Centers, 1 3097628087, [email protected], https://www.amerifile.com

SOURCE Amerifile Tax Centers