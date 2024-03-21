Quadrant Capital Clients at the Forefront of a Transformative Brand and Leadership Progression

With a refreshed brand and continued commitment to its clients, Quadrant Capital strengthens its resources aimed at unlocking access to innovative wealth solutions.
BETHLEHEM, Pa., March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Quadrant Capital, previously known as Quadrant Private Wealth, proudly unveils a comprehensive brand refresh highlighting its commitment to curated, client-centric wealth management. In recent years, Quadrant's offerings have expanded to holistic investment management, wealth planning, alternative investments and family office services, all now organized under a cohesive brand.
The rebranding coincides with an organizational renewal, emphasizing the wealth of advisory expertise and forward-looking vision that defines Quadrant Capital. Frank Lawler, who has adeptly served as Chief Operating Officer since 2018, ascends to the role of Chief Executive Officer. Lawler's influence on strategy, investments and operations has played a critical role in the firm's recent growth. He will continue to serve on the management and investment committees and lead the firm's alternative investment platform.
"Clients stand at the forefront of our past, present and future. The trust of our clients has allowed Quadrant to flourish since our founding in 2014," said Lawler. "As we embark on our second decade as an independent RIA, we pledge to enhance our efforts to unlock access to innovative private wealth solutions."
Founding partner Jason Cort steps into the role of Chief Growth Officer, taking on the additional responsibilities of spearheading strategic business development initiatives and optimizing Quadrant's expanding wealth solutions platform.
"We formed Quadrant on the belief that to serve clients and stakeholders best, we had to be dynamic, to evolve our offerings to meet their needs," said Cort. "This role is a natural extension. I look forward to strengthening our relationships with existing clients while exploring new opportunities to further augment our offerings."
About Quadrant Capital
Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, Quadrant Capital (formerly Quadrant Private Wealth) is a premier, independent Registered Investment Advisor. Anchored by a client-centric philosophy and catering to the unique needs of high-net-worth investors and families, Quadrant's sophisticated approach to wealth management encompasses bespoke investment solutions and tailored planning concepts. To learn more about Quadrant, please visit https://quadcapco.com.
Media Contact
Kristen Quirk, Quadrant Capital, 1 6102971710, [email protected], https://quadcapco.com/
SOURCE Quadrant Capital
Share this article