Quadrant Capital Clients at the Forefront of a Transformative Brand and Leadership Progression

"Clients stand at the forefront of our past, present and future. The trust of our clients has allowed Quadrant to flourish since our founding in 2014," said Lawler. "As we embark on our second decade as an independent RIA, we pledge to enhance our efforts to unlock access to innovative private wealth solutions."

Founding partner Jason Cort steps into the role of Chief Growth Officer, taking on the additional responsibilities of spearheading strategic business development initiatives and optimizing Quadrant's expanding wealth solutions platform.

"We formed Quadrant on the belief that to serve clients and stakeholders best, we had to be dynamic, to evolve our offerings to meet their needs," said Cort. "This role is a natural extension. I look forward to strengthening our relationships with existing clients while exploring new opportunities to further augment our offerings."

About Quadrant Capital

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, Quadrant Capital (formerly Quadrant Private Wealth) is a premier, independent Registered Investment Advisor. Anchored by a client-centric philosophy and catering to the unique needs of high-net-worth investors and families, Quadrant's sophisticated approach to wealth management encompasses bespoke investment solutions and tailored planning concepts. To learn more about Quadrant, please visit https://quadcapco.com.

