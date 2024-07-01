Quadrant Capital Enhances Service Offerings and Client Experience with Strategic Hires, Promotions

"We could not be more excited to welcome our new teammates. Each one shares in our pursuit of excellence as we strive to deliver a best-in-class client experience." Frank Lawler, Quadrant Capital CEO Post this

Director, Wealth Solutions: Mark Cecchini CFP® joins the team as Director, Wealth Solutions. With a decade of financial planning experience, Mark advises on the strategic direction of the firm's wealth planning vertical. Working closely with clients, Mark provides customized financial solutions that align with their unique needs.

Director, Investor Relations & Human Capital: Kristen Quirk , the firm's marketing and investor relations leader, adds human resources to her portfolio. Along with managing all firm communications, Kristen continues to enhance team consistency and efficiency as Quadrant executes its strategic growth initiatives.

VP, Finance: Conor Zellner, a key member of the investment and advisory teams, adds the role of VP, Finance. In addition to working with clients, Conor takes on leadership responsibilities for the firm's Financial Planning & Analysis vertical while managing the analyst and associate teams.

Client Service / Client Experience: Tiffany Davis and Joy Patrell join as important members of the client experience team. They play a critical role as extensions of the wealth advisory team, working to elevate the client experience through onboarding, relationship management and account support.

Financial Analyst: Thomas Hanvey returns to Quadrant in a full-time role after successfully completing the firm's summer development program. Hanvey supports the advisory team across investments, relationship management and operations.

"People are at the heart of what we do," said Quadrant's CEO Frank Lawler. "We could not be more excited to welcome our new teammates. Each one shares in our pursuit of excellence as we strive to deliver a best-in-class client experience."

About Quadrant Capital

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Center Valley, Pennsylvania, Quadrant Capital (formerly Quadrant Private Wealth) is a premier, independent Registered Investment Advisor. Anchored by a client-centric philosophy and catering to the unique needs of high-net-worth investors and families, Quadrant's sophisticated approach to wealth management encompasses bespoke investment solutions and tailored planning concepts. To learn more about Quadrant, please visit https://quadcapco.com.

