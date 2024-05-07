Quadrant Capital Establishes New Headquarters in Center Valley, PA

"This move is a testament to our firm's growth and dedication to serving our clients with even greater effectiveness." - Frank Lawler, Quadrant Capital CEO Post this

Centrally located in eastern Pennsylvania, the Lehigh Valley is a well-known business nucleus. The region is within a one-day drive to over one-third of the U.S. population including many of the nation's largest urban hubs like Philadelphia, New York City, Baltimore, and Washington D.C. Leading the regional wealth management scene, Quadrant is expanding its geographic footprint with a presence in southwest Florida and focusing on its emerging national profile.

Designed by MKSD Architects and built by Boyle Construction, the state-of-the-art building boasts modern architecture with expansive floor-to-ceiling window walls on all four levels. Quadrant's third-floor suite is designed for collaboration with an open floor plan, contemporary client-engagement spaces, and upscale open kitchen and entertainment areas.

"We are thrilled to begin this new chapter in the Lehigh Valley," said Frank Lawler, Chief Executive Officer of Quadrant Capital. "This move is a testament to our firm's growth and dedication to serving our clients with even greater effectiveness. We look forward to becoming an integral part of the Center Valley community and continuing to provide our clients with the exceptional service and financial guidance they have come to expect from us."

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Center Valley, Pennsylvania, Quadrant Capital (formerly Quadrant Private Wealth) is a premier, independent Registered Investment Advisor. Anchored by a client-centric philosophy and catering to the unique needs of high-net-worth investors and families, Quadrant's sophisticated approach to wealth management encompasses bespoke investment solutions and tailored planning concepts. To learn more about Quadrant, please visit, visit https://quadcapco.com.

