Quaker Special Risk Rebrands to Jencap Specialty Insurance Services Inc.

Quaker Special Risk, a distinguished commercial and personal lines insurance wholesaler and program manager, unveils a new name and brand identity.

NEW YORK, April 1, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Quaker Agency Inc. dba Quaker Special Risk (Quaker), a distinguished commercial and personal lines insurance wholesaler and program manager, is pleased to unveil a new name and brand identity. Acquired by Jencap Group LLC (Jencap) in 2020, Quaker will operate as Jencap Specialty Insurance Services Inc., with its logo, website, and all marketing assets having transitioned to Jencap.

"With six decades of delivering unparalleled insurance expertise, Quaker Special Risk takes pride in bringing our industry-leading proficiency to Jencap's robust platform. We are committed to enhancing Jencap's capabilities and continuing to provide our esteemed agency partners with comprehensive insurance solutions tailored to their clients' unique needs," states Tom Murphy, Senior Vice President of Quaker Special Risk.

Tom Prokop, Principal at Quaker Special Risk, emphasizes, "Since becoming a proud member of the formidable Jencap platform three years ago, Quaker has been stronger than ever. We eagerly anticipate the upcoming chapter of growth as we take on the Jencap name and collaborate more closely with expert team members across the country."

Mark Maher, President of Jencap, acknowledges the invaluable specialized expertise brought by the Quaker Special Risk team, reinforcing the strength of the Jencap platform for clients and carrier partners alike.

About Quaker Special Risk

Since 1960, Quaker Special Risk has been a pioneer and a leader in the Excess and Surplus (E&S) Lines market assisting insurance agents and brokers throughout the United States. Quaker Special Risk has a national footprint with offices in New Jersey and Massachusetts. Our underwriters have in-depth marketplace knowledge in every territory nationwide.

About Jencap Group, LLC

Jencap is one of the largest wholesalers in the U.S. with notable industry-leading expertise in wholesale brokerage, binding authority, and program management. Its specialized divisions and affiliate organizations provide niche underwriting prowess, broad market access, and nationwide influence. Headquartered in New York, Jencap leverages its collective power to exceed the expectations of more than 15,000 independent agency partners. For more information, visit JencapGroup.com.

Pull Quote

Media Contact

