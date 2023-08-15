Quaker State® to Present the 2024 Hispanic Motor Press Awards and Scholarship Program

At Quaker State, we aim to energize engines and the future for aspiring students. We look forward to promoting safe transportation, educating about motor vehicle technology, and recognizing automotive leaders in the space, alongside the Hispanic Motor Press. - Amanda Luce, Quaker State Brand Manager Tweet this

The 2024 HMPA program rates vehicles for positive overall ownership experience and are considered the most significant automobiles in the market, as they meet the needs and desires of Hispanic consumers. Auto manufacturers voluntarily submit their entries, and the jury panel evaluates vehicles' features including overall design, comfort, safety, economy, handling, performance, functionality, infotainment integration, interior design, environmental requirements, driver satisfaction, and price.

"We are incredibly proud to be the presenting sponsor for the prestigious 2024 Hispanic Motor Press Awards," says Amanda Luce, Quaker State Brand Manager. "At Quaker State, we aim to energize engines and, through this sponsorship, we also aim to energize the future for aspiring students. We look forward to promoting safe transportation, educating about motor vehicle technology, and recognizing automotive leaders in the space, alongside the Hispanic Motor Press."

This year's HMPA jury panel represents a distinguished, independent group of Hispanic automotive journalists, content creators, and industry influencers selected by the organization's advisory board. Over 20 juror members will evaluate over 100 new vehicles during 2023.

About Hispanic Motor Press

The Hispanic Motor Press Awards is the premier independent Hispanic awards presented in the country for the Hispanic community to help, educate, and pre-select the best vehicle options in the market. The jury panel is comprised of national Hispanic journalists, content creators, and influencers who assess the vehicles while considering key purchase drivers for Hispanic families in quality, reliability, style, safety, and value.

Hispanic Motor Press Foundation is a non-profit 501(c)3 with the objective to educate and help the Hispanic Consumer to move towards mobility that is clean, affordable, and capable of reducing greenhouse emissions and improve our air quality.

For more information, visit www.hispanicmotorpress.org. Follow Hispanic Motor Press on Twitter@HMotorPressOrg, Facebook@Hispanicmotorpress or Instagram@hispanicmotorpress.

About Quaker State

Quaker State® motor oil has a 100-year history as a leader in consumer automotive products and vehicle care. Quaker State is among the industry's hardest-working motor oil brands and offers a range of products to help meet various types of vehicle engine needs. For more information about the full line of Quaker State motor oils, visit www.quakerstate.com.

