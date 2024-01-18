Qualfon Announces Leadership Transition: Doug Kearney Appointed CEO

Qualfon, a global business services provider, is pleased to announce a significant leadership transition. Doug Kearney, formerly President and Chief Operating Officer, has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer of Qualfon, effective January 1, 2024. Concurrently, Mike Marrow, the former CEO, has retired from this position.

HIGHLAND PARK, Mich., Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Qualfon, a global business services provider, is pleased to announce a significant leadership transition. Doug Kearney, formerly President and Chief Operating Officer, has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer of Qualfon, effective January 1, 2024. Concurrently, Mike Marrow, the former CEO, has retired from this position.

Doug has been instrumental in Qualfon's recent success, having led Dialog Direct as CEO prior to its acquisition by Qualfon. Over the past year, the executive leadership team has reported to Doug, ensuring a smooth transition and continuity in the company's strategic direction. Doug's seasoned presence reinforces Qualfon's commitment to sustained growth and success.

Alfonso Gonzalez, Chairman and Founder said, "I am excited about the future under Doug's leadership and confident in the continued growth and success of the organization. His longstanding commitment and prior leadership roles demonstrate a deep understanding of our organization's vision and position him as a pivotal asset in fulfilling our strategic plan."

In response to his new role, Doug Kearney expressed his gratitude, stating, "I am deeply honored to have been chosen to spearhead the continued growth and expansion of Qualfon, a company that has been skillfully shaped by the leadership of both Alfonso and Mike. Joining a company that is genuinely committed to realizing its mission of being the best and making each person's life better every single day is truly inspiring. We remain steadfast in our commitment to achieving this mission with excellence, delivering transformative service and solutions to our clients, their customers, our employees, their families, and the communities where we live and operate."

As part of the transition, Mike Marrow will join the Qualfon Advisory Board. The Qualfon team expresses profound appreciation for his mentorship, guidance, and the positive impact he has had on every aspect of the organization.

Qualfon is a global business services company providing multi-channel customer engagement lead generation, end-to-end integrated marketing, print and fulfillment solutions. Qualfon helps companies reduce costs and deliver superior customer experiences. Approximately 15,000 employees serve international brands across many industries, and its intelligent outsourcing locations span the United States, the Philippines, Guyana, Colombia, Mexico, Costa Rica and India. Qualfon practices its mission to "be the best and make each person's life better," by investing in all aspects of its business operations to deliver remarkable experiences to each and every person.

Chelsea Roehr, Qualfon, 1 248-598-0478, [email protected], www.qualfon.com

