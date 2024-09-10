Qualfon Celebrates Notable Advancement in the 2024 Everest Group CXM Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment, Marking Six Consecutive Years as a Major Contender

Qualfon, a leading provider of world-class Customer Experience solutions, is proud to announce its continued success as a Major Contender in the 2024 Everest Group Customer Experience Management (CXM) Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment for the Americas. This milestone represents Qualfon's sixth consecutive year on the PEAK Matrix, reflecting its substantial progress in market impact and service delivery capabilities.

Building upon its previous performance, Qualfon has demonstrated remarkable upward movement on the PEAK Matrix this year. This progress reflects advancements in market impact—through an expanded client portfolio, revenue growth and diversity—and in vision and capability, marked by investments in technology, and expanded Americas delivery footprint and enhanced services. Qualfon's success is a testament to its ability to provide scalable, high-quality solutions that deliver exceptional outcomes for its clients throughout the region.

Everest Group's PEAK Matrix is a respected, data-driven framework that evaluates service providers across two key dimensions: Market Impact and Vision & Capability. Qualfon's growth over the past year has been fueled by its strategic expansion of service delivery across the Americas, leveraging advanced technology and comprehensive service offerings to drive business outcomes for its clients.

"We are incredibly proud to move up on the PEAK Matrix® and rank as a Major Contender for the sixth consecutive year," said Doug Kearney, CEO of Qualfon. "We owe our progress to the hard work and dedication of our people, who are committed to creating remarkable results for our clients. By pairing skilled staff with cutting-edge technology, we're creating a meaningful impact for our partners and the customers they serve. As we continue to expand our client relationships, our focus on innovation and growth will ensure we deliver unparalleled value in the CXM landscape."

Over the past year, Qualfon has achieved several key milestones that reinforce its position as a leading CXM provider. These include the expansion of its operations in the Philippines with the inauguration of a state-of-the-art, 1,000-seat capacity Customer Experience center in Cagayan de Oro. This facility enhances Qualfon's established presence in Cebu, Dumaguete and Manila, strengthening its ability to deliver high-quality CX services across the region.

In response to the growing demand for Trust and Safety services, Qualfon has also launched a strategic partnership with Accurity Solutions, further bolstering its capabilities in content moderation and reputation management. This partnership underscores Qualfon's commitment to addressing critical marketplace needs and delivering comprehensive solutions that safeguard consumers and enhance brand integrity.

Additionally, Qualfon successfully expanded its operations into Canada with the acquisition of VOXDATA Solutions, a Quebec-based contact center. This acquisition extends Qualfon's global footprint and expands its language support capabilities, enabling the company to provide superior CX services in both English and French.

About the PEAK Matrix Assessment

The PEAK Matrix Assessment, developed by Everest Group, is a trusted framework for evaluating the relative market impact and overall capabilities of service and technology providers. Providers are assessed based on Market Impact—which includes factors such as market adoption, portfolio diversity and value delivered to clients—and Vision & Capability, which evaluates service scope, innovation, investments and global delivery footprint. Companies demonstrating significant year-over-year improvement are also eligible for the Star Performer designation, a recognition of exceptional performance on the PEAK Matrix.

Qualfon's continued recognition as a Major Contender is a result of its commitment to innovation, its expansion of service offerings and its dedication to delivering meaningful results for its clients. Full details of the report can be found here: https://www2.everestgrp.com/reportaction/EGR-2024-21-R-6618/Marketing

