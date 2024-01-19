Qualfon Expands Global Reach with Strategic Acquisition of Quebec-based Outsourced Engagement Center Provider VOXDATA Solutions

Qualfon, a premier Customer Experience and Marketing Services provider, is excited to announce the successful completion of the acquisition of VOXDATA Solutions, a distinguished call center located in the French-speaking province of Quebec, Canada. This strategic development represents a significant achievement in Qualfon's ongoing commitment to augmenting customer experience capabilities and broadening its global presence.

HIGHLAND PARK, Mich., Jan. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Qualfon, a premier Customer Experience and Marketing Services provider, is excited to announce the successful completion of the acquisition of VOXDATA Solutions, a distinguished call center located in the French-speaking province of Quebec, Canada. This strategic development represents a significant achievement in Qualfon's ongoing commitment to augmenting customer experience capabilities and broadening its global presence.

The amalgamation of this acquisition presents an avenue for substantial growth, leveraging VOXDATA's well-established client base, skilled workforce, and expanded industry representation. The collaboration between the two entities positions them to provide unmatched service, superior quality, and heightened efficiency to clients throughout North America.

Doug Kearney, CEO of Qualfon, conveyed his enthusiasm about the acquisition, stating, "We are delighted to welcome VOXDATA to the Qualfon family. Our mission is to lead the industry, offering an increasing number of employment opportunities worldwide, and VOXDATA allows us to extend our global reach to encompass Canadian on-site and remote French-language service offerings."

"I'm grateful to entrust VOXDATA Solutions' future to the Qualfon team. We selected Qualfon due to our shared values and mission, and our confidence in their ability to ensure success. We are thrilled to join the Qualfon family, embracing a new partnership that aligns with our values and mission. This strategic step strengthens our market position, as we continue to deliver impactful solutions for our clients, solidifying our role as industry leaders and reinforcing our commitment to excellence," stated France Couture, CEO of VOXDATA Solutions.

This expansion into the Canadian market not only underscores Qualfon's dedication to growth but also underscores the company's commitment to serving clients on a worldwide scale. Anticipated operational synergies from the acquisition are poised to drive innovation and elevate service standards for our esteemed customers.

About Qualfon

Qualfon is a global business services company providing multi-channel customer engagement lead generation, end-to-end integrated marketing, print and fulfillment solutions. Qualfon helps companies reduce costs and deliver superior customer experiences. Approximately 15,000 employees serve international brands across many industries, and its intelligent outsourcing locations span the United States, the Philippines, Guyana, Colombia, Mexico, Costa Rica and India. Qualfon practices its mission to "be the best and make each person's life better," by investing in its employees to ensure better care for clients and customers.

About VOXDATA Solutions

VOXDATA Solutions is a reputable, multilingual outsourced customer contact center dedicated to upholding the brand image of businesses across North America. With over 28 years of experience, it leverages its wide range of expertise to deliver outstanding, value-added omnichannel solutions tailored to the needs of its clients. Its highly qualified team is focused on offering exceptional experiences that create a positive impact for each of its employees and clients. VOXDATA Solutions innovative services are backed by top industry certifications in quality and process management, data security, and continuous improvement.

