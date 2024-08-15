Qualfon Names Ian Jones as First Chief Marketing Officer

Qualfon, single source provider of world-class Customer Experience solutions, proudly announces the appointment of Ian Jones as its inaugural Chief Marketing Officer (CMO).

HIGHLAND PARK, Mich., Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Qualfon, single source provider of world-class Customer Experience solutions, proudly announces the appointment of Ian Jones as its inaugural Chief Marketing Officer (CMO).

Ian Jones brings a distinguished background, having served as Managing Director of Qualfon's Integrated Solutions Group for the past four years. His leadership has significantly expanded digital services and integrated technology solutions, contributing to Qualfon's growth integrating performance marketing with the company's 30 year history in customer service.

Prior to joining Qualfon, Jones accumulated 28 years of experience in advertising and marketing, holding leadership roles at Leo Burnett, BBDO, and Autoweek Media Group.

In his new role, Jones will focus on expanding Qualfon's brand presence, driving revenue growth, and raising awareness of Qualfon's comprehensive customer experience offerings in sales, service, marketing, and back-office support.

Doug Kearney, CEO of Qualfon, expressed confidence in Jones, emphasizing his role in shaping how Qualfon communicates its value in a rapidly evolving market.

"It became clear over the last couple of years that Ian is the right person to lead how Qualfon communicates its value and client successes to the market," Kearney said. "This new position allows him to have a more profound impact on building the Qualfon brand while simultaneously supporting the mission of being the best company we can that helps improve the lives of our employees, our clients and our clients' customers."

Jones values working in a person-centric organization that strives to provide its clients and customers with a consistently remarkable brand experience.

"Being named the first CMO of Qualfon is not only a thrilling responsibility, but also a great honor. It's been a rewarding experience to work with the talented people at Qualfon over the past four years," Jones said. "Our mission to be the best and make each person's life better is never done.

Our goal with marketing is to share the transformative business solutions that deliver the customer experience our clients expect and set their brand apart in the eyes of their customer. This is made possible by balancing person-centric interactions, relevant AI and machine learning, and a 30 years of continuous process improvement. This combination ensures that we have a deep understanding of the needs of our clients and our clients' customers to tailor strategies and solutions that are aligned with their unique business goals."

