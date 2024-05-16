Qualfon to Inaugurate New Site in Cagayan de Oro, Philippines

Qualfon, a leading global business services provider, is pleased to announce the inauguration of its new CX center in Cagayan de Oro, Philippines. Qualfon's new location enhances the company's 20-year CX leadership presence in the Philippines and harmonizes well with existing bases in Cebu, Dumaguete and Manila.

HIGHLAND PARK, Mich., May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Qualfon, a leading global business services provider, is pleased to announce the inauguration of its new CX center in Cagayan de Oro, Philippines. Qualfon's new location enhances the company's 20-year CX leadership presence in the Philippines and harmonizes well with existing bases in Cebu, Dumaguete and Manila.

Scheduled to open on May 22, 2024, the Cagayan de Oro location is expected to employ more than 2,000 individuals in 2025. This expansion represents an exciting development for Qualfon as it continues its mission to deliver exceptional customer experiences while creating a never-ending number of employment opportunities in key regions of the country.

Doug Wells, Chief Operating Officer, Customer Engagement Services, expressed anticipation for the upcoming launch, stating, "As we prepare to cut the ribbons for our newest site in Cagayan de Oro, we're thrilled to bring Qualfon's commitment to excellence to southern Philippines. From Manila in the north to Cebu and Dumaguete in the central region and now Cagayan de Oro in the south, our reach across the country is expanding. We're excited to welcome members of the Cagayan de Oro community into the Qualfon family."

Qualfon's expansion into Cagayan de Oro underscores its dedication to providing comprehensive customer lifecycle management services, including customer service, technical support, retention and sales. The new site will contribute to the economic growth of the region by offering employment opportunities, investment in our personnel and their families and support for community development initiatives.

About Qualfon

Qualfon is a global business services company providing multichannel customer engagement, lead generation, end-to-end integrated marketing, print and fulfillment solutions. Qualfon helps companies reduce costs and deliver superior customer experiences. Qualfon's approximately 16,000 employees serve international brands across many industries, and the company's intelligent outsourcing locations span the United States, the Philippines, Guyana, Colombia, Mexico, Costa Rica, Canada and India. Qualfon practices its mission to "be the best and make each person's life better" by investing holistically in clients, their customers, our employees, their families and the local communities in which we operate.

